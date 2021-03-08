Wendy Osefo opens up about cast friendships before joining RHOP, says production wanted her on the show

Wendy Osefo clears up rumors about being cast on RHOP. Pic credit:@Larry French/Bravo

Wendy Osefo certainly left her mark after only one season as a cast member on the Real Housewives of Potomac.

Not only did the newbie hold her own against the Grande Dame, Karen Huger, but she also spawned some hilarious memes.

But much like the other Housewives,the RHOP newbie has also been the subject of several rumors.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And, during a recent interview, Wendy squashed some of the gossip that have been floating around the blogosphere.

Wendy Osefo denies lying to get cast on RHOP

Real Housewives of Potomac star made a guest appearance on The Sarah Fraser Show and cleared up some rumors.

During her chat, Wendy denied the allegation that she manipulated her way into being cast as a Housewife on the show.

It has been rumored that the mom-of-three lied about her relationship with Karen Huger and Candiace Dillard-Basset, so she could snag a spot on RHOP. Allegedly Wendy exaggerated how close she was to these two Potomac Housewives in order to impress the executives and guarantee a place on the show.

Read More Kate Chastain reveals which Real Housewives stars would make the best and worst Below Deck crew members

However, Wendy denied doing any such thing. And made it clear that the RHOP execs wanted her on the show.

“That is not true, those allegations are not true,” remarked the RHOP star. “And what I like to do is, I like to have receipts so.”

“My relationship with the women is not necessarily what got me on the show,” noted Wendy. “I had met with people from the show prior to, so that’s the real tea, that’s the funny part. So the [show execs] wanted me on the show.”

Wendy was also asked about another crazy rumor.

Did she steal a donor list from a charity event in order to get the contact details for RHOP casting directors?

“I don’t know where that came from,” responded Wendy. “But what I do know is…I only attended two board meetings and they were virtual. There’s no email list to steal!”

“The story doesn’t even make sense!” added the Potomac Housewife.

Is Wendy Osefo millions of dollars in debt?

The Real Housewives of Potomac star cleared up another rumor about her.

It’s been claimed that Wendy owes $1.5 million to student loans.

And while the Potomac Housewife copped to oweing on student loans, it seems the amount has been exaggerated.

“No, I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth, but guess what? I did take out student loans and I’m proud of it,” confessed Wendy.

“Because I, like Barack Obama and many Americans, took out student loans because we wanted to get an education…”

As for the amount in question Wendy noted, “I don’t think it’s near $1.5 million. I don’t think so, no.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.