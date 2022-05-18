Wells Adams suits up with Sarah Hyland for Disney Upfront, reveals what’s ‘annoying’ about Bachelor in Paradise

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland mean business in suits at recent event. Pic credit: @wellsadams/Instagram

Wells Adams attended Disney Upfront 2022 with fiancee Sarah Hyland.

Wells and Sarah both went in suits as they walked the carpet at the event.

While on the carpet, Wells also spoke about what drink he likes to make in paradise and an annoying habit that occurs on the summer spinoff.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland rock neutral-tone blazers

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland walked the blue carpet at the Disney Upfront event in New York.

The celeb couple has been affiliated with ABC, a property of Disney, for years. Sarah Hyland was on the ABC hit comedy Modern Family as Haley Dunphy, and Wells Adams is a staple within The Bachelor franchise on ABC.

For their carpet appearance, both Wells and Sarah wore suits.

Wells wore a beige blazer with dark buttons and matching pants. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender wore a white shirt under the suit and completed the look with brown dress shoes.

Meanwhile, Sarah wore similar business attire, wearing a brown plaid suit jacket and a bright white shirt tucked into brown plaid pants that matched her jacket. Sarah topped off the look with high heels for a feminine touch to the dapper suit.

Wells Adams details an ‘annoying’ occurrence on Bachelor in Paradise

Wells didn’t just pose on the carpet at the event; he also answered questions regarding Bachelor in Paradise.

As Bachelor in Paradise’s longtime bartender, Wells was asked what drink he most enjoys making on the island.

Wells answered, “My favorite drink to make in paradise is a beer because it’s the easiest thing to do.”

Wells then got indignant as he declared, “But nobody drinks it because everyone’s terrified of carbs there. So that’s annoying.”

Bachelor in Paradise’s Instagram page shared Wells’ interview clip and wrote, “Our advice for those heading to the beach this season? Order a beer…you don’t want an unhappy bartender.”

At the recent Upfronts event, it was confirmed that Wells would be returning as the bartender for Bachelor in Paradise. However, despite many fans hoping Wells would be promoted to host of Bachelor in Paradise, that position went to Jesse Palmer.

It appears Jesse Palmer is truly taking the place of Chis Harrison on all shows within The Bachelor franchises as Jesse has hosted The Bachelor and will return to host The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise later this year.

Would you have preferred Wells Adams to be named the host of Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.