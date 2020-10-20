Wells Adams criticized for filming The Bachelor during COVID-19 because of his fiance

Wells Adams was once part of the Bachelor Nation as a contestant who was looking for love.

But without the help of ABC’s Bachelor shows, he was able to find love with Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

Despite finding love, Wells continues to be part of the Bachelor world as he’s often serving up as a bartender.

He was just in La Quinta to film The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams and now, he’s been spotted in Pennsylvania to film The Bachelor with Matt James.

Wells Adams is criticized for filming The Bachelor

The Instagram account @bachdetective shared a post, showing Wells in a hotel room that had similar decor as some of the other rooms at the Nemacolin Resort where Matt James is filming The Bachelor.

It isn’t a surprise that he’s there, as Tayshia Adams, JoJo Fletcher, and more have also been spotted there as well.

And while fans were excited to follow these spoilers online, one person pointed out that it was a bit irresponsible for Wells to travel to these Bachelor destinations, given his fiance’s health issues.

“Love how he’s traveling and getting his 15 min while he has an immuno compromised fiancé at home…,” one person wrote on the post.

Sarah has been open about her condition, revealing that COVID-19 has been a scary time for her. She also talked about this on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever when they talked about what they were doing during COVID-19.

“I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants, so everything in this house is sanitized,” Sarah told Brad Goreski on his podcast, Brad Behavior, back in March 2020.

“Say someone gets a 24-hour bug, I get it for a week or more. For me, it’s really dangerous. My panic level is pretty high, but I also have a lot of health issues that are very susceptible to stress, so I’m trying to remain calm.”

Sarah has kidney dysplasia. In the womb, her kidneys did not develop properly, which has caused her to have some health problems. She explained on the podcast that she’ll wear gloves and a face mask whenever she leaves the house. So far, she’s been staying home.

Wells Adams has been a bartender on several Bachelor shows

While Sarah has stayed home, Wells has been traveling. He was spotted at the Bachelorette filming, where he was serving up drinks as the bartender. It’s questionable whether he will be featured on the show or was only there to help out during COVID-19.

In that regard, we don’t know what role he’ll play on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Wells and Sarah are engaged. They didn’t meet on a Bachelor show, but rather on social media. He popped the question last summer.

Based on the photos from his proposal, it appears he popped the question on the beach in Mexico where he was filming Bachelor In Paradise as the bartender.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.