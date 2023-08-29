Welcome to Plathville’s Lydia Plath is unrecognizable after ‘glowing up’

Lydia Plath is all grown up.

The Welcome to Plathville star looks completely different after a major glow-up, and fans can’t get over it.

When we were first introduced to Lydia, she was the younger and much more obedient sister of Moriah Plath. The two had a special bond, but when Moriah moved out, their relationship suffered.

However, the sisters are back on track and closer than ever.

In celebration of her 21st birthday, Moriah shared photos of herself alongside Lydia, and the sisters look amazing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned her share, “21,” and used a white heart emoji while tagging Lydia.

A quick flip through the photos reveals Moriah and Lydia posing for the camera, and it is clear that Lydia looks much different than she did when viewers last saw her.

Lydia Plath is unrecognizable after ‘glowing up’

The comment section didn’t take long to light up with praise for the Plath sisters.

Moriah Plath was complimented, but the focus was on how different Lydia Plath looked. She is no longer the “plain Jane” she was throughout the earlier seasons of Welcome to Plathville. Instead, she looks more grown up.

One follower wrote, “That’s Lydia??”

Another said, “I didn’t even recognize your sister! Have a great time!”

Someone else replied, “wow lydia is glowing up”

Lydia Plath experienced quite the glow-up. Pic credit: @moriah.jasper/Instagram

What can viewers expect from Season 5 of Welcome to Plathville?

Season 5 of Welcome to Plathville is right around the corner.

There are more fractures within the family, with Kim and Barry Plath’s split being a catalyst for reconciliation and distancing.

What used to be a close-knit group of siblings is no longer. Moriah Plath and Lydia Plath are closer than ever, and it seems Ethan Plath is the outsider looking in. At least, that’s what the trailer hinted at.

Ethan and Olivia Plath are rumored to have split, and it isn’t surprising that her sister is part of the show.

Barry had a glow-up of his own, spending time in the gym amid his divorce from his long-time wife, Kim. She had moved on rather quickly and was arrested for DUI after the last season of Welcome to Plathville aired.

It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen the Plath family, and so much has changed. Who will have the biggest transformation remains to be seen.

Welcome to Plathville returns Tuesday, September 5, at 10/9c on TLC.