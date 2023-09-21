Welcome to Plathville: Did Olivia steal Moriah’s music and proceeds?

Welcome to Plathville is bringing the drama this season.

After the Plath siblings (except Ethan) released a statement in support of their mom following last season, the relationship between Ethan and Olivia Plath and the Plath siblings deteriorated.

Ethan and Olivia are no longer in contact with Moriah or Micah, and the tension and accusations are building.

Everything is centered around money and insinuations of stealing from one another.

Moriah accused Olivia of holding her music hostage and profiting from that, and Olivia insisted she was helping Moriah and received no proceeds from the music.

So, did Olivia steal Moriah’s music and profit from it?

Moriah Plath accuses Olivia Plath of stealing her music and profits

Moriah Plath is learning to do things independently as she tries to forge her path in music.

The Welcome to Plathville star alleged that she couldn’t access her music because Olivia Plath wouldn’t give her access to the accounts on the platforms where it was available. Legal action was threatened, and things appear to have been handled from there.

However, Olivia’s account of how things went down was different. She revealed that Moriah did message her and threaten legal action but that she wasn’t keeping her music from her or stealing profits. The accounts had Olivia’s credit card linked to them, so she handled that on her end.

What actually happens remains unclear, but Moriah now has access to her music, and the profits will come to her now.

Remember, this was filmed last fall, so much has happened in real-time, including a suspected split between Ethan Plath and his wife, Olivia.

Fans weigh in on Welcome to Plathville drama

Under a recent post shared by Olivia Plath, Welcome to Plathville viewers weighed in on the drama between her and Moriah Plath.

One viewer wrote, “She did give it to her. She sent her the files. She also sent proof she didn’t take any money. Moriah is super sheltered and immature. Didnt understand that she can’t just be given an account on someone else’s credit card.”

Another said, “she didn’t give her anything, nor did she tell us which site her sister-in-law was uploading music to, whichever card was put down is where the proceeds of the song downloads are going. Olivia never had a problem ‘helping’ until the manipulation wasn’t sticking for either sibling. Why didn’t she show Moriah how to make her own account, like she showed her how to press ‘submit’. And the ‘Given an account’ thing. Olivia was given a show once she took that Plath last name. That comes with a financial payout, so I think everyone on the show is getting paid. Always the victim but never the problem 😂”

With only a few episodes of Welcome to Plathville shown, plenty more is to come. It doesn’t seem there is a resolution between Olivia and Moriah, even months out from filming.

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.