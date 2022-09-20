Watch Teresa Giudice flip the table on DWTS during premiere

Teresa Giudice did her infamous table flip and will see another week on DWTS. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice showed out on the Season 31 Dancing with the Stars premiere.

No one would expect anything less than dramatic from Teresa, who delivered exactly that.

Her first performance included her iconic table flip from Season 1 of RHONJ, which will go down in Housewives history.

Teresa is determined to do well, with her Housewives friend rallying behind her. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore was in the audience cheering her friend on, along with Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas, and two of her daughters.

While she didn’t get awesome scores, the judges did note the table flip, encouraging her to keep that same energy throughout the performance.

Her final scores were all fives, leaving her and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, with a 20 out of 40.

Watch Teresa and Pasha’s DWTS performance

If you couldn’t watch the Dancing with the Stars premiere, that’s not a problem.

Teresa Giudice has a huge following, and Housewives fan pages all over were tuned in to see how the OG of New Jersey would do on the first night.

The Instagram account RHONJ OBSESSED shared the full dance from Teresa and Pasha Pashkov’s first dance, and the iconic table flip was the opening moment.

They captioned their video, “Teresa Giudice & Pasha Pashkov dance the tango to ‘We Found Love’ by Calvin Harris & Rihanna!! 💃🏻⭐️ #RHONJ #DWTS”

Teresa and Pasha didn’t do the best, but they could move forward to the next round.

Unfortunately, the RHONJ star was in the bottom two but was saved by the judges and will compete in Elvis week.

Teresa Giudice is back for another RHONJ season

Ahead of her Dancing with the Stars gig, Teresa Giudice filmed an entire season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Things didn’t end well for the OG and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga. The rift caused them not to attend Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas, and while there’s no premiere date, viewers are looking forward to the upcoming season.

Teresa has the support of her friends and family as she continues this season of Dancing with the Stars, and if they continue to vote, she may be able to stick around another few weeks.

Dancing with the Stars streams Monday nights on Disney+. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.