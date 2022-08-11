Joe Gorga skipped his sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding because of brawl with Luis Ruelas

Joe Gorga skipped his sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding because of an altercation with Luis Ruelas. Pic credit: @joeygorga/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruelas on August 6 in front of 220 guests.

However, her only brother Joe Gorga skipped her wedding.

The Sun exclusively revealed that while filming Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Luis and Joe got into a big altercation.

Joe and Teresa have had a rocky relationship for years now.

Viewers first met Joe when he and his wife Melissa Gorga joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 3.

Teresa has accused her brother of joining the show behind her back. Fans have also said that the Gorgas have continuously used her for a storyline.

However, after their parents died, Joe and Teresa decided to work on their relationship.

It seems like the peace didn’t last long.

RHONJ’s Joe Gorga charges Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice’s now husband

Multiple sources have recently reported that Joe got into a massive brawl with Luis days before his wedding to Teresa.

Joe reportedly lunged at Teresa’s future husband in a fit of anger.

The Bravo cameras were up and running, and fans will get to see how it all went down.

Luis Ruelas and Joe Gorga got into a brawl and security had to step in to separate them

Many reports are saying that Joe charged Luis while filming the finale of Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Joe accused Teresa of spreading rumors that Melissa had cheated on him with a close friend. Luis got upset at the false accusations and defended his soon-to-be wife. Teresa only brought the rumors to Joe’s attention off camera.

This prompted Joe to get very angry and the fight broke out. It was reported that Joe charged Luis. Security had to physically separate the two men to keep things from getting worse.

Many sources say that there has been a lot of tension between the Gorgas and Teresa this season.

Teresa is not letting the drama between her brother and husband affect her

Teresa took to Instagram after her nuptials to share a clip of her wedding with her fans. She wrote, “Babe, I love you more than I could ever express. I’m so blessed that you, your boys, and your amazing family have come in to my life and love me & my girls unconditionally.” She thanked everyone who showed up for her on her big day, adding, “Our love bubble is only bigger and stronger with all of your support.”

Before she dashed off to her honeymoon, the OG took to Instagram to announce her podcast.

Teresa Giudice is launching a podcast

Teresa announced on Instagram that she will be co-hosting a podcast with Melissa Pfeister. The podcast titled, Namaste B$tches will air on September 21.

The Turning Table author said in her caption, “I wanted to share one more exciting life update before I leave for my honeymoon! The rumors are true and I’m starting a podcast with @melissapfeister when I get back. It’s dropping in September and the trailer just landed!”

In the trailer, Teresa says she is co-hosting a podcast with Melissa and added, “Not that Melissa.” The ladies said they will be discussing everything from love, sex, money, and living with cameras in your face.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Teresa’s wedding special will most likely air after the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13.