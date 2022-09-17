Teresa Giudice poses with Cheryl Burke for ultimate DWTS moment

Teresa’s having the time of her life gearing up for DWTS. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice posed with pro-dancer Cheryl Burke for an ultimate Dancing With the Stars moment as the Season 31 premiere nears.

Last week the DWTS cast was revealed, with the RHONJ OG being at the top of the list.

Since then, Teresa has been giving fans a look into just how things are going for her as she prepares to take on the ballroom.

Teresa took to Instagram Stories this week for the ultimate Dancing With the Stars and The Real Housewives of New Jersey moment as two OG’s came together.

Cheryl, who’s paired with Good Morning America weatherman Sam Champion for Season 31, rocked a blue sundress in the picture while Teresa was in full rehearsal gear with a smile on her face.

There was no caption needed on the stunning photo, with Tre tagging Cheryl and DWTS.

Teresa Giudice shares Dancing With the Stars rehearsals

Another thing the newly married Teresa has been happily sharing to social media is her rehearsals with her partner Pasha Pashkov.

In one video, Teresa showed the fun side of getting ready to be on the hit-competition reality TV show. Getting their groove on doing head, shoulders, knees, and toes dance before getting their hips in on the action.

“Our rehearsals a VERY serious 😂😂😂 @dancingwiththestars,” was the caption on Pasha’s IG post, which Teresa also reshared.

A different video has the two partners putting on their dancing shoes as they hyped themselves up to start working on their first dance.

Pasha and Teresa are running out of rehearsal time. Dancing With the Stars Season 31 premieres on Disney+ this Monday, September 19.

What has RHONJ star Teresa said about her DWTS stint?

Along with sharing her dance rehearsals, Tre has happily been talking about appearing on the hit dance competition show.

One thing Tre made crystal clear is that she wants her new husband, Luis Ruelas, and her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, to be in the ballroom audience each week. She also opened up about Luis helping her control her temper, so there are no table flipping moments on DWTS.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans might find this a bit shocking, but Teresa has admitted to being nervous about her latest reality television stint. She has no dance experience, especially when it comes to dancing with a partner.

Teresa Giudice is one to watch on Dancing With the Stars, that’s for sure. Other celebs to keep an eye on include singer Jessie James Decker, actress Selma Blair and The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey just to name a few.

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19 on Disney+. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.