Watch 90 Day Fiance star Aryanna Sierra squat 155 pounds

90 Day Fiance fans got familiar with Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story star Aryanna Sierra when she was on Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit spinoff.

Aryanna promoted body positivity on the show and got real with fans about her struggles with weight and feeling good about herself.

These days, Aryanna is smashing fitness feats and feeling confident while doing it. She shared a video highlighting her gym gains and ability to squat 155 pounds.

The video showed Aryanna with her back to the camera as she performed several squats with a metal weight bar and weights resting on her back and shoulders. The following clip showed her doing deep squats while connected to resistance bands and balancing on a circular weight.

Aryanna is mom to two-year-old Odin, her son, with her ex-partner, Jamaica native Sherlon McInnis.

Aryanna shouted out her squatting accomplishment and Odin in the caption of her video. She remarked, “Yeah, that’s Odin mom squatting 155. Hoping watching me makes him love this stuff too. ❤️‍🔥💪🏽.”

Odin was featured at the end of the video squatting on top of a gym block and smiling.

Aryanna Sierra showcased her incredible weight loss

Not only has Aryanna reached the ability the squat 155 pounds, but she has also come a long way in her weight loss journey this past year.

In November 2022, Aryanna shared a montage video highlighting a throwback where she worked out in the gym. The video then cuts to two shots of Aryanna in mirror snaps from the front and the side while wearing a bra and underwear set.

The video showed Aryanna continuing to work in the gym before it cut to her in the same undergarment set, only more slimmed down.

After more footage of her working out was shown, both previous side and front comparisons were put next to each other in a photo to show off the difference in her physique.

In the caption of her video, Aryanna boasted, “85 down from where I started in 2018, 52 down from right after I had Odin, 30 down from July. Back to where I was January of 2020.. pre pandemic, pre pregnancy. 💜💪🏽.”

Aryanna is single after breaking up with Sherlon

Aryanna has progressed in her personal life too.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean viewers watched Aryanna and Sherlon try to make their relationship work in Seasons 1 and 2.

During Season 1, Aryanna returned to Jamaica for the first time since finding out she was pregnant to reconnect with Sherlon. After several rocky conversations and moments, Sherlon made it clear he did not want to do the K-1 visa and would try to get a visitor’s visa to try and attend Odin’s birth.

Sherlon never came to the US, but he and Aryanna continued their relationship long distance, although Aryanna said their relationship was struggling.

In Season 2 of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, Aryanna went to Jamaica with Odin so Sherlon could meet him for the first time.

On that trip, Aryanna discovered Sherlon had seen other women while she thought they were exclusive. Aryanna and Sherlon’s mom encouraged Sherlon to be there for Aryanna and Odin, and he and Aryanna tried to improve their relationship.

Unfortunately, after Aryanna returned to America, their communication fell apart, and Aryanna is now single. Sherlon has since moved on into a marriage.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Discovery+.