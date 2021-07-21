VPR: Lala Kent says Demi Lovato’s claim to be ‘California sober’ is ‘super offensive’

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent weighs in on Demi Lovato being “California sober.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent got real about her opinion on Demi Lovato’s form of sobriety, and calls it “super offensive.”

Lala has been sober since October 2018 and swears by the 12-step recovery program that defines sobriety as abstaining from all drugs and alcohol.

Demi’s current sobriety plan, however, includes an allowance for alcohol and weed consumption — in moderation.

During a recent chat with David Yontef on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Lala talked about her own journey with sobriety.

She pointed out that, while she’s not one to “judge,” she doesn’t believe in Demi’s form of sobriety.

Lala says Demi’s form of ‘California sobriety’ is ‘offensive’

When David asked Lala if California sober works, a term he says he learned while watching Demi Lovato’s docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, Lala didn’t hold back in her opinion.

“You know, I don’t like to judge, but I actually think that that’s super offensive,” she stated.

“You know, there are people out there who work their ass off to never take themselves out…take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state.”

She continued, “You know, they don’t even, when they have a cold, take Dayquil or Nyquil. So to say that you’re, like, California sober, or this type of sober is extremely offensive, I think.”

The journey of sobriety is one that Lala doesn’t take lightly, and she further explained that she’s watched and listened to people who have given up everything in order to stay sober.

“Sober to me means that you are not taking yourself out of reality,” Lala said. “[California sober is] not a real thing.”

Lala has almost 3 years of sobriety under her belt

Lala has been open about her drinking, which increased heavily around the time of her father’s death.

Because she went from experiencing such a great loss back to filming within a matter of a couple of weeks, she said she could not process her grief.

In a now-deleted Instagram post back in 2020, reported on by People.com, Lala gave her fans and followers an update on her journey.

“It’s been a while since I’ve posted about sobriety. It’s important for me to say that this is a disease that can only be self-diagnosed. No one got me sober… I got me sober. I made the choice to work hard every day to not pick up a drink.”

Lala then shared that she reaches out to her sponsor when she’s feeling low and prays for those who are still struggling with their addictions.

“I go to meetings (sign onto them, now) to keep my spirits high and to remember why I made this life-changing choice,” She wrote.

Lala has expanded her family with her fiance, Randall Emmett, by welcoming their daughter, Ocean, back in March. Her motivation to remain sober seems fully intact.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.