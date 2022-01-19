Virginia Coombs shares her reaction to being blocked by most of the MAFS Season 12 husbands

Virginia Coombs has been blocked by most of the MAFS husbands from her season. Pic credit: Lifetime

Virginia Coombs is known to be outspoken and unfiltered, especially when it comes to Married at First Sight drama.

Virginia has faced off with several of the MAFS husbands from her season, which has resulted in her blocking them and them blocking her.

Recently, Virginia shared a video indicating just how she feels that she’s been blocked by most of the husbands from her season of Married at First Sight.

Virginia Coombs suggests the men from her season are ‘losers’

Virginia shared a TikTok where she used Kardashian audio to capture her response to the MAFS men who blocked her.

In the video, Virginia smirks and mouths, “He blocked me. What a f*****g loser. Literally, what a f*****g loser.”

Along with the video, Virginia’s caption read, “Me shocked that basically all the guys from my season of MAFS have me blocked after I publicly called them on their lies.”

It seems Virginia believes the main reason she was blocked by several men from her season is that they couldn’t handle the alleged truths she was exposing.

All the men Virginia has beefed with from Married at First Sight Season 12

Married at First Sight Season 12 is considered one of the messiest and most dramatic seasons in the franchise’s history.

Not only was the season jam-packed with drama when it was on-air, but the Atlanta cast also continued to butt heads after their season ended with plenty of social media spats between the cast.

Virginia found herself in the middle of several of these social media feuds and has faced off with all the men from her season apart from Briana’s husband Vincent who is likely the only MAFS Season 12 husband she hasn’t blocked.

Virginia and Jacob Harder exchanged some choice words on social media as Virginia went off on Jake in an effort to defend her friend and fellow MAFS wife Hailey Harris who got a divorce from Jake on Decision Day. In Virginia and Jake’s fight, Jake accused her of being drunk.

On the show, Virginia had a memorable fight with notorious villain Chris Williams during a group date. Chris also accused Virginia of being a drunkard as she attempted to be protective of Paige. Virginia and Chris continued to have beef after the show as well.

More recently, Virginia had beef with Ryan Oubre after he revealed why he feels his marriage with Clara Oubre didn’t work out. Virginia took offense to the information Ryan shared about Clara and she made a scathing and lengthy video in an attempt to expose Ryan.

Finally, Virginia and Erik had several explosive fights during their season and, despite saying yes on Decision Day, they ultimately got a divorce. Since the divorce, Virginia has said some revealing and negative things about her ex-husband and was even encouraged to ‘grow up’ by Erik’s mother.

While Virginia’s beef with the MAFS husbands has led to her being blocked, it’s clear from Virginia’s TikTok video that she has no interest in maintaining a bond with these men anyway.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.