Virginia Coombs rocks colorful festival outfits

Virginia Coombs appeared on Married at First Sight Season 12 in Atlanta. Pic credit: @meet_virg/Instagram

Virginia Coombs rocked head-turning looks for a festival weekend.

Virginia continues to prove she’s unafraid of standing out with colorful style.

Sharing photos and video from her weekend at Imagine Festival, Virginia rocked several different looks.

One look included purple from head to toe, while others saw the MAFS star baring skin in short ensembles.

Virginia’s loud outfits matched her outspoken personality that viewers got a glimpse of on Married at First Sight Season 12.

While Virginia ended up divorced from her MAFS spouse Erik Lake, she still has many fans on social media.

Virginia Coombs dances in all purple

Virginia took to TikTok to show off her purple festival fit.

The MAFS star used the popular song Billie Eilish by Armani White to transition from casual clothes to her shimmering purple look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Virginia began the video in an oversized t-shirt and shorts. She then removed her shirt to transition into a purple bra and skirt.

Virginia’s low-cut stringy bra was purple and featured dark trim and thin straps. Her skirt shimmered with different shades of purple.

Keeping with the purple theme, Virginia also wore purple eyeshadow and purple ribbons laced into her cool hairstyle as she danced around to the music.

Virginia completed the look with earrings and a single fingerless glove.

She captioned the post, “when it’s Gameday and Fest day!”

Virginia Coombs strikes a pose in festival fashions

In another TikTok video, Virginia showcased another sparkling festival fit, including a cowboy hat draped with embellishments.

The look also featured a plunging gold and orange bra that she paired with lavender shorts and cowboy boots. For makeup, Virginia donned a pink eyeshadow look.

In the video, Virginia sang along to a remix of Shania Twain’s Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, writing, “y’all this audio was literally made for me.”

Virginia added in her caption, “trailer house is my new fav genre… imagine day 1 let’s go!!!”

On the festival’s last day, Virginia again bared skin in a colorful ensemble, wearing a pink and yellow matching set.

Virginia’s top featured several cutouts, and she wore shorts to complete the look.

She styled her black and red hair with a red headband, rocked red eye-makeup, and a black necklace as she again danced and placed sunglasses on her head.

Virginia captioned the post, “Last day best day!”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.