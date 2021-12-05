Vinny Guadagnino wants to be cast in Magic Mike 3 and Jersey Shore fans are all about it

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino wants a chance to be on Magic Mike 3. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino has certainly come out of his shell over the last several years.

He’s become known as the Keto Guido after shedding some extra pounds following the Keto diet and he put his new shredded body to good use.

He recently finished a residency at Chippendales at Las Vegas as he showed off his chiseled physique.

Now, it seems Vinny has his heart set on a new business venture and wants to be cast in the new Magic Mike 3.

Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum made a post on Twitter to confirm the return of the racy franchise and it looks like Vinny took that opportunity to put in a good word for himself.

He retweeted Channing’s post and wrote, “Lemme get In on this.”

Lemme get In on this ! https://t.co/l2gErWTVRC — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) November 29, 2021

Vinny Guadagnino wants in on Magic Mike 3 and Jersey Shore fans agree

While Channing didn’t appear to respond to Vinny’s plea, it looks like his Jersey Shore fans are all about it. Several of his followers commented on the post in support of Vinny appearing in the film.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One person was hopeful that he “made the cut” for the film.

Another stated that there was “no movie without the best stripper in the game.”

Jersey Shore fans want Vinny in Magic Mike. Pic credit: @KatieGa09353157/@thebrujasabrina/Twitter

Others pleaded with Channing to “sign him up” as many other fans of the Keto Guido said they’d love to see him in the role.

Jersey Shore fans want Vinny in Magic Mike. Pic credit: @ashvalpo01/@BesnerM/@Jodifer26243191/Twitter

Vinny Guadagnino was a huge success at Chippendales in Las Vegas

Vinny certainly got good experience in the world of stripping during his time with Chippendales in Las Vegas.

He was invited to host the show during three separate residencies and even became part of the show during a few of his own segments. His third residency was interrupted by the lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vinny was well-received by the audience and a Chippendales representative even told Page Six that Vinny “was definitely one of the best-received guest hosts we have had. He basically sold out almost every performance.”

Vinny’s popularity with Chippendales clearly makes him a great contender for the Magic Mike 3 movie. Time will tell whether Vinny’s wish to take his stripper skills to the big screen will come true.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.