Victoria Fuller poses in photo she calls ‘farm life’ making Chris Soules a possible Instagram boyfriend

Victoria Fuller first appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, but she was sent home immediately following their overnight date.

At the time, s was heartbroken. However, she received help mending her heart from a former Bachelor star.

This month, Victoria and Chris Soules were linked together as a couple, according to Reality Steve. He said he could confirm they were together on his farm in Iowa. However, Steve never provided proof.

Still, the Bachelor Nation soothsayer was right. Not long after he made his declaration, Victoria and Chris posted photos to confirm that they were, indeed, together.

Victoria’s newest Instagram’s post seems to confirm that she and Chris are more than just friends.

However, fans still have many questions.

Victoria Fuller posts a photo on Instagram and possibly just made Chris Soules an Instagram boyfriend

This week, Victoria posted a photo taken in Chris’s living room. She wore a bronze-colored dress, posing on what appears to be a table.

For the photo, which was apparently shot by Chris since the pair have been quarantined together, Victoria made a kissy face. She tagged herself as being in Arlington, Iowa.

However, the Bachelor star may just be an Instagram boyfriend — otherwise known as a boyfriend who takes his girlfriend’s photos for Instagram.

Later that night, Victoria posted a video from Chris’s backyard as the two enjoyed an outdoor fire. She played the song Just a Phase by Adam Craig.

Whether or not Victoria is confirming they are a couple by posting the photo or if she is simply telling fans that they are enjoying a quarantine fling — or a phase — is not.

Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules supposedly met via DMs

It was five days ago that Chris and Victoria posted their own photos from his truck. What they may not have realized was that the side mirrors on Chris’ truck had small dots on them, connecting the two photos. This was the first time fans could confirm that they were definitely together.

The pair have yet to share a photo of them being together. They have also not confirmed that they are, indeed, spending time together.

When news first broke that Chris and Victoria were spending time together, fans seemed to be very surprised. This was not the couple fans expected would be the next to come out of Bachelor Nation.

It was later revealed that these two met online when Chris reached out to Victoria via DMs. Their meeting supposedly happened in early April and she’s been spending time with him at his farm in Iowa, waiting for the isolation period to end.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.