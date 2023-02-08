Victoria Fuller launches brand new Uncensored Saints podcast — See the trailer

Bachelor Nation star Victoria Fuller is ready to create a “safe space” and take control of her own story.

Victoria, who previously appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, has just announced the launch of her own podcast, Uncensored Saints.

On Tuesday, the reality star took to Instagram to share the exciting new endeavor, which will be released through Gotham Production Studios.

The first episode of the podcast will be released on Tuesday, February 14, and will feature “a very special guest.”

All episodes will be available on YouTube, as well as other audio-only mediums such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Victoria now joins the long list of Bachelor franchise members who have started their own podcasts, with the most recent being the show’s former host, Chris Harrison.

Victoria Fuller releases new podcast after Season 8 Bachelor in Paradise drama

The 29-year-old Victoria had quite a controversial stint in the franchise last year, specifically after she and Johnny DePhillipo got engaged during the finale of Bachelor in Paradise in the fall.

While the show was airing, Victoria was rumored to have ended things with Johnny in order to start dating fellow Bachelorette star Greg Grippo. While Victoria didn’t agree with Johnny’s timeline of events, she and Greg confirmed their relationship during the season’s reunion episode.

The ordeal had Bachelor Nation choosing sides between her and Johnny, which caused her to receive an ample amount of backlash from viewers in the weeks following the finale.

Victoria first appeared on Nick Viall’s podcast post-Bachelor in Paradise alongside Greg, where the two explained their situation fully and gave their side of the story.

While the appearance allowed former critics to potentially sympathize with Victoria, becoming the host of her own podcast will now give her full control over sharing her narrative.

Get a first glimpse at Victoria’s new Uncensored Saints podcast

To accompany the exciting announcement, Victoria also released the first official trailer for her new podcast on YouTube.

The clip showed the brunette beauty posing for her promotional photos, which she has been teasing on her Instagram Stories over the past few weeks.

“This is a safe space for me to talk with friends and people I admire about topics ranging from personal growth, relationships, insecurities, religion, and everything in between,” she said to officially announce the launch.

Victoria continued to explain why she decided to start the podcast in the first place, saying she never felt like she had control over “her story.”

“So I want to give people a platform to share their stories, their way, and from their perspectives,” she continued. “From laughing to crying, we will do it all, uncensored.”

Who will be Victoria’s first special guest on her brand-new podcast? Whether it’s her current boyfriend, Greg Grippo, or someone from the Bachelor franchise that fans may not be expecting, Victoria is sure to spill some tea when the first episode drops next Tuesday.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.