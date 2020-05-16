Victoria Fuller is back on Chris Soules’ farm and continues to tease a relationship

Victoria Fuller appears to be back with Chris Soules.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The interesting Bachelor duo first made headlines back in April when Reality Steve could confirm that she was spending time with him in Iowa.

It would take a few days for Victoria to give any kind of hint that he was speaking the truth, but she eventually tagged an Instagram photo in Arlington, Iowa.

As for Chris, he’s not as active on Instagram, which means any details about this relationship comes from Victoria.

Now, she’s back with her man in Iowa, which makes us wonder if they are now officially a couple.

Victoria Fuller appears to be back in Iowa with Chris Soules

The news that she’s back in Iowa comes on her Instagram. @bachelorteaspill shared a photo on their account with the caption that she appears to be back in Iowa. In the photo, her dog is playing in some water, which appears to be in the countryside.

But it was her second video in her Instagram Story that was much more telling.

In the video, she appears to be sitting with her dog in a truck of some kind, which is being driven by a man. You can tell it’s a man with the brief view of his legs in the video.

Plus, the landscape is pretty telling as well. This does look a lot like Iowa, not Virginia Beach.

As for Chris, he hasn’t shared anything on Instagram since she was previously in town. It sounds like these two would prefer to keep their relationship secret for now.

Victori never confirmed that she was dating Chris, but she continues to share photos on her own Instagram. While she was back in Virginia Beach for a few weeks, she posted an underwear selfie.

Victoria Fuller had previously left Chris behind

The news of them being together in Iowa the first time came out in April. Victoria then left Chris to go back to Virginia Beach. She never told fans why she decided to go back home, but it sounds like she enjoyed being on the farm with Chris because she’s back.

Chris hasn’t said anything to his fans about Victoria and it sounds like he hasn’t told his friends either. Ben Higgins has revealed he was disappointed when he learned about the news from the media, and not from Chris himself as he sees them as being close friends.

For now, fans would just like to know – are they the new Bachelor couple to join Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan in blossoming quarantine romances?

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.