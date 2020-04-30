Victoria Fuller fights back after fans say she’s not a farm girl after romance rumors with Chris Soules

Former Bachelor star Victoria Fuller kept a low profile after being sent home on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

At the time, she was labeled as the drama queen of his season, as she continued to cry and use her manipulative ways to get what she wanted.

However, after the Fantasy Suite dates, Peter finally sent her home to focus on his relationships with Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann.

But that elimination may have been for the best if you ask Victoria because she’s moving on with another Bachelor star.

Earlier this month, it was revealed she was staying in Iowa with former Bachelor star Chris Soules. While she hasn’t shared a photo of them together, she pretty much confirmed her location.

Victoria Fuller says she could totally see herself as a farm girl

Victoria posted a photo earlier this week of herself on what appears to be a table. She’s wearing a bronze-colored silk dress and she’s posing with a kissy face.

Not only did she caption the photo “farm life,” but she also tagged herself as being in Arlington, Iowa.

Now, @commentsbyBachelor on Instagram has located one of her comments on Instagram. Someone wrote to Victoria that there was no way that Victoria would ever become a farm girl/wife, guessing she would never move to Iowa to be with Chris full time.

But Fuller hit back, simply writing, “too late.”

Did she confirm that Chris made her his farm girlfriend?

Victoria Fuller may be dating Chris Soules on the down-low

At the time of this reporting, Victoria’s comment that it’s too late not to become a farm girl is the closest we have to a confirmation that they are dating.

But she has dropped another hint.

Just yesterday, we reported that she recently signed a comment with “xo V&C” to signal both she and Chris.

The two reportedly started chatting on social media through DMs after Chris reached out to her. He has been very quiet about them being together, as he’s known for keeping his private life very private.

But Victoria has a different approach to Instagram.

When she posted the photo of her posing on a coffee table, many suspected that it was her way of announcing that Chris was her Instagram boyfriend, as he could have taken the photo if they are the only two in quarantine together.

