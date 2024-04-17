Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo split — Here’s what we know about this Bachelor Nation breakup

Bachelor Nation is seeing another loss this week as we’ve learned that Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo broke up, according to sources who confirmed the split to Page Six.

The breakup news comes after weeks of speculation that there may be trouble in paradise.

Victoria and Greg no longer follow each other on Instagram and while they haven’t removed photos of each other, they also haven’t appeared on each others’ social media for months.

According to the breakup report, Victoria and Greg called it quits “months ago” and just never made a big deal about the split.

While neither commented on their current relationship status, Greg has been busy making Instagram content with Andrew Spencer, and Victoria has been sharing skin care tips and fashion content.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The pair got together last year after Victoria’s engagement to Johnny DePhillipo ended.

Victoria and Greg first met in August 2022 at Natalie Joy’s birthday party, thrown by Nick Viall.

Then, a month later when Greg called Victoria to check in, she told him she was single.

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo’s relationship has always been controversial

The timeline of Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo’s relationship has always been questioned — mostly by her ex-fiance.

Let them tell it, the pair claimed to have started dating in October 2022 and went Instagram official in November.

Johnny had much to say about Victoria moving on so quickly with Greg.

“I had my suspicions, and I kind of thought that there was always something going on,” Johnny told Us Weekly. “And then it just makes you think, ‘When did it start?’ It’s a weird feeling.”

Will Victoria Fuller continue dating Bachelor Nation men?

Victoria Fuller clearly has a type – men who are a part of Bachelor Nation.

She started her journey on The Bachelor by pursuing the lead, Peter Weber. Things didn’t work out for them, and she went home in Week 9 with a third-place finish.

Following her elimination, Victoria made headlines when she moved on with Chris Soules, The Bachelor’s Season 19 star.

Then, Victoria appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and linked up with Johnny DePhillipo, whom she became engaged to at the end of the season.

Their romance didn’t last long, reportedly ending shortly after the season aired and that’s when she started dating Greg.

With her history of dating Bachelor Nation men, it wouldn’t be surprising if Victoria ends up romantically linked to someone else from the franchise.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.