Vicki Gunvalson says Shannon Beador will call her ‘the day she gets terminated from Bravo’

Vicki Gunvalson is sharing more details about the deterioration of her friendship with Shannon Beador.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was once close friends with Shannon, and along with Tamra Judge, they even called themselves the Tres Amigas.

The trio was close for several seasons on the show, then came the surprising news that Shannon was no longer speaking to her two friends.

As far as Tamra and Vicki are concerned the mom-of-three dropped them the moment she found out they were leaving RHOC.

And they’ve been throwing shots at Beador in the media, seeming to solidify the end of their years-long friendship with the Orange County Housewife.

Now, Vicki Gunvalson is dishing about her former friend once again, and she has a feeling that Shannon will reach out to her at some point.

Vicki is shocked that Shannon hasn’t reached out

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum had a chat on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef.

And talks quickly turned to her severed friendship with Shannon.

“Well, you know what I unfollowed Shannon. And then I followed Shannon and I’m still shocked that she has not reached out to me when I got terminated,” shared Vicki.

She continued, “I called her and I said, ‘I can’t believe this, but I’m not coming back out.’ She’s like, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do? I need you guys.’ And I said ‘you’ll be fine. You’ll be friends with Kelly in lickety-split. And she’s like, ‘no, no, no, I won’t. ‘ I said, ‘yes, you will. It’s your job. You have to work together.'”

The RHOC alum explained that she and Tamra Judge were surprised to later find out that Shannon had invited Kelly and her then-fiance Rick Leventhal over to her house.

That must have been the start of Kelly and Shannon’s friendship, after despising each other the season prior.

Is Shannon getting fired from RHOC?

During her stint on the podcast, Vicki expressed that she and Tamra are hurt by Shannon’s actions.

Much like Tamra, the former Orange County Housewife shared that all her calls to the 56-year-old went to voicemail, and she never got a callback.

“I dunno, Tamera’s hurt. I’m hurt. I’m hopeful that we’ll find a way to talk again,” noted Vicki.

She continued, “I mean, the day she gets terminated from Bravo, I guarantee you she’ll be calling me, you know. ”

And Shannon may very well get fired from the show if fans have anything to do with it.

RHOC viewers have been complaining about Season 15, and the general consensus is that they want Shannon gone.

But if she does get terminated and decides to call her former friend, Vicki says, “I’ll be there for her. I’m not gonna send it to voicemail.”

Do you want to see the Tres Amigas back together?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.