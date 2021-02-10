Vicki Gunvalson congratulates Shannon Beador’s ex-husband after birth of first baby with his new wife

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson shares congratulations with Shannon Beador’s ex-husband, David, on the birth of his new baby. Pic credit: Bravo

The OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, has thrown some major shade towards former friend, Shannon Beador on social media.

Although the Real Housewives of Orange County women have been exchanging blows for quite some time, fans have been holding out hope that they would rekindle their friendship and, along with RHOC star Tamra Judge, bring the Tres Amigas back together.

However, recently it seems that all three ladies refuse to take the first step at extending an olive branch.

To add further to the drama, Vicki recently shared congratulations on Instagram aimed at Shannon’s ex-husband, David Beador, which has left fans wondering if it was an intentional move just to hurt Shannon.

Vicki congratulates David on the birth of his new child

Long time RHOC fans will remember Shannon’s tumultuous marriage to David. Their union was plagued with petty arguments, infidelity, and attempts at couples therapy.

Most notable was their surprise vow renewal in Season 11. Unfortunately, this last-ditch effort to make their marriage work wasn’t successful and the couple ultimately divorced.

Shannon has been open about the pain she experienced throughout her marriage and how hard it was for her to get back to a happier place. Of course, her former friend Vicki was well aware of the pain Shannon experienced.

Well, now that they’re on the outs it seems that Vicki may have just made a move to hurt Shannon. And what better ammunition to use than showing support to her ex-husband?

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Vicki shared a congratulatory message to David in celebration of the birth of his newest child with his new wife.

Captured by @bravohousewives, Vicki re-shared a picture of David with his newborn with the caption, “Congrats, David! I’m so happy for you!”

Will the Tres Amigas ever reunite?

If Vicki’s post was meant as a jab at Shannon, it’s possible that she’s not interested in rebuilding her friendship with the mom-of-three, which isn’t all that surprising.

Vicki has continuously thrown shade in Shannon’s direction since exiting the franchise at the end of Season 14.

Most recently, Vicki claimed that if Shannon was to be terminated by Bravo, she would come crawling back to her.

She expressed how hurt she was that Shannon hadn’t been in contact with her since finding out that she wouldn’t be returning for Season 15. But, she was also confident that it would all change if Shannon were to be terminated herself.

“I mean, the day she gets terminated from Bravo, I guarantee you she’ll be calling me, you know,” she said.

It remains unclear if Shannon has been asked to return for next season. So for now, it seems that the Tres Amigas is over. However, if RHOC fans know anything, it’s that there’s always hope come the next season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.