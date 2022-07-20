Vicki Gunvalson and Jill Zarin ‘jealous’ that RHUGT Season 3 cast is filming in Thailand￼

Jill Zarin and Vicki Gunvalson commented on the RHUGT Season 3 destination after spending time at Blue Stone Manor for Season 2. Pic credit: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson and Jill Zarin of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 fame weren’t shy about their feelings when they learned the destination for the upcoming season.

Vicki and Jill expressed disappointment that the Season 3 cast anticipated filming in Thailand while their trip was at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts.

Jill Zarin admitted, “Okay, jealous,” when interviewed by E! News at a recent event. “I totally would have said ‘yes’ to three if I had known.”

Vicki Gunvalson explained that she conveyed her feelings directly to Andy Cohen with “Andy, really?” when she heard about the beautiful location for Season 3.

Peacock recently revealed the exotic location where the Season 3 fan favorites will meet up for the excitement: “This season, cross-franchise icons will come together as they jet off to exotic Thailand.”

The Season 3 cast was also announced, including Candiace Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Marysol Patton of The Real Housewives of Miami, and Leah McSweeney from The Real Housewives of New York.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 cast also includes Alexia Echevarria of The Real Housewives of Miami, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Vicki Gunvalson prefers the option to ‘whoop it up’

During the beginning of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Vicki was recovering from being ill and being dumped by her fiancé, Steve Lodge.

Needless to say, Vicki wasn’t feeling up to enjoying all that Blue Stone Manor had to offer, initially.

Once Vicki felt better and more like herself, she unsurprisingly expressed her innate desire to “whoop it up!”

Considering the isolated location of Blue Stone Manor, however, any whopping it up had to occur on-site, much to Vicki’s disappointment.

In contrast, the stars of Season 3 will have Thailand as their “whoop it up” playground.

Vicki Gunvalson tells Andy Cohen he owes her a trip

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge for their thoughts about the Season 3 location.

Vicki informed Andy Cohen that he owed her a trip, but Andy didn’t quite share her perspective.

Vicki’s dear friend and castmate Tamra Judge shared more of a silver lining view of the Season 3 location abroad.

Tamra noted that traveling overseas would simply add another 3 days of travel time to the trip; so, she was satisfied with remaining closer to home for Season 2.

Maybe Vicki will satisfy her need to “whoop it up” abroad soon enough.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club is now streaming on Peacock.