Vicki Gunvalson credits Tamra Judge with saving her life on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Vick Gunvalson and Tamra Judge star on RHUGT Season 2. Pic credit: Bravo

Vicki and Tamra are the best-known duo on Real Housewives of Orange County. They have broken up and made up more times than viewers can remember.

Two of the Tres Amigas are in a good place right now, and that’s a good thing because Vicki recently needed Tamra to save her life. The besties were starring together on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor.

Vicki and Tamra were roommates on the show, and Vicki says the experience was great for strengthening their friendship.

How did Tamra save Vicki’s life?

During an interview with Page Six, Vicki talked about her experience at Bluestone Manor, and how much she enjoyed reconnecting with Tamra. She was quoted to say, “We shared a room together, and she even saved my life. I can’t repeat how she did, but she did.”

When asked further if the incident had to do with her recent breakup with Steve Lodge, Vicki admitted, “it was an actual situation, and she saved my life.” She didn’t elaborate on how her life was saved, but a source reports that Vicki was choking on something and Tamra did the Heimlich maneuver on her.

Vicki added, “We laugh about it now, but I was, like, ‘You saved my life,’ and she goes, ‘You dumb cluck.’”. The OG of the OC sounded happy Tamra was there, in more ways than one.

It appears the former RHOC castmates are working on their friendship in the wake of Vicki’s breakup. Vicki did say that she and Tamra don’t see each other as much as they’d like, but they do talk every day.

RHUGT Season 2 already sounds like it will be full of drama

Peacock has not yet revealed a premiere date, but the Bravo universe is excited for the next installment of the Ultimate Girls Trip series. Along with Vicki and Tamra, the cast includes Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille Sterling. It was filmed over a week-long period at Dorinda’s infamous mansion, located in what is known in Bravo circles as the Berserkshires.

Dorinda has already referred to the week as a “s**t show”. She tells the fans, “Listen, eight iconic women – these are real women, and each one is strong, and each one is sassy, and each one’s got something to say. And, I mean, there’s highs, there’s lows, there’s goods, there’s bads, we make it nice, we laughed, we cried, we did it all, so there’s not going to be a dull moment.”

Vicki said that an argument over COVID-19 vaccinations got very heated between her and Dorinda. She admits she is not against vaccines but she should be able to make her own decisions, and Dorinda did not respond well. This fight will likely be a main storyline for the highly anticipated series.

RHUGT Season 2 is expected to premiere on NBC’s Peacock streaming service in 2022