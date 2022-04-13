RHOC: Vicki Gunvalson ‘relieved’ as ex-fiance Steve Lodge gets married

Vicki Gunvalson comments on the wedding of her ex-fiance Steve.

The OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, thought Steve Lodge was the one. They started dating in 2016, moved in together, and later became engaged in April 2019.

At the time, she said her love tank was finally full, after years of heartbreak with ex-husband Donn Gunvalson and ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers. Until they split in September 2021, Vicki raved about how in love with Steve she was.

Steve quickly moved on and made it official over the weekend with his new wife. Vicki is now speaking out about the nuptials of her former love.

RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson was ‘thrilled’ she didn’t marry Steve Lodge

Vicki took to social media on Wednesday to address the story that Steve had married over the weekend, after a short courtship with teacher, Janis Carlson.

Via Twitter, Vicki stated, “People have been asking me to make a statement about my x-fiancé’s recent marriage. Here it is…I wish them the best. I’m just so thrilled and RELIEVED it wasn’t me at the altar with him.”

Many fans responded to her post with positive messages for the beloved reality star.

A fan reminded Vicki how fabulous she is. Pic credit: @izzardlover/Twitter

Fans can’t wait to see Vicki on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip this summer!

Vicki’s fan hopes for love in the star’s future! Pic credit: @CherylRusko/Twitter

Viewers remind Vicki that she dodged a bullet.

Guuuuurl… you should be counting your lucky stars! You dodged a huge bullet, glad he finally revealed who he really was. But for the girl he got married to… pic.twitter.com/jI7eTRKRk3 — 🇺🇦🕊One Sunny Beach 🇺🇦🕊 (@SunnyBeach143) April 13, 2022

Sources say that Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming Ultimate Girls Trip at Dorinda Medley’s estate in the Berkshires. Vicki was allegedly devastated by the news and later revealed that Steve had been unfaithful.

Steve denied the allegations at the time, saying he wasn’t surprised by Vicki’s claims. Steve quickly moved on with Carlson, proposing three months after his split from Vicki made headlines.

Vicki has a new man in her life to fill her love tank

Vicki announced she had found a new love in February 2022, an unnamed man from Texas that she met through former co-star Kelly Dodd. Vicki said she actually met him six years ago, but nothing came of their first meeting, despite exchanging numbers. In fact, she didn’t even remember meeting him after being set up with him recently.

She said of her new man, “He’s the first man that has ever really treated me to anything. He’s like, ‘I got that. You’re not paying for that.’ … I’m like, ‘Are you, like, real?'”.

She continued, “I gave him an 18 [item] list of what I want in my next person because [through] all the books you read and all the self-help, you manifest your person right? So, I manifested him and he had everything but one [quality I wanted], including wearing cowboy boots and loves country-western music. He doesn’t have a boat and I’m like, okay, I’ll take that one off.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.