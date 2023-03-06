Veronica Rodriguez rocks fur coat with ‘BFF’

90 Day: The Single Life star Veronica Rodriguez has a “BFF” that 90 Day Fiance fans know about.

Veronica is the ex-fiancee of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum, Tim Malcolm, and the pair have famously remained besties.

To showcase their friendship, they recently shared a joint Instagram post where they both flexed in stylish outfits.

Veronica snapped the “✨BFFS ✨” photo selfie-style outdoors. She wore a gray and white fur coat that covered her outfit and had her hair down. She did not drop details on the jacket or if it was made from real fur.

Next to her was Tim, who was rocking an all-black fur vest with white fur accents that he wore over a white heathered sweatshirt. He paired that with dark aviator gradient sunglasses, a white beanie, and dog tag-style necklaces around his neck.

The photo served as a nod to each other and an announcement that they would be back on 90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: The Other Way. The pair have already been on an episode of the spinoff this season and are returning to give their comments and opinions on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez have a close relationship

Tim and Veronica have been longtime 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast members and viewers have gotten familiar with their close relationship over the years.

When Tim was on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, his continued connection with his ex Veronica was a problem for Jeniffer Tarazona, with whom Tim was in a relationship.

When Veronica appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, her opening scene involved at-home spa time with Tim in her bed.

That season, Tim’s involvement in Veronica’s life off-put her love interest Justin. His disgruntlement led Veronica to take a friendship break from Tim that she ultimately regretted.

During the Tell All for 90 Day: The Single Life, it was revealed that Veronica was dating 90 Day Fiance alum Kimberly Menzies’ son Jamal Menzies. Tim had strong opinions about Veronica and Jamal’s age difference and life experience and spoke up about it.

In any case, 90 Day Fiance fans know that Tim and Veronica have always had each other’s backs and that it will be hard to break up their friendship.

Veronica Rodriguez endorses FabFitFun subscription box

Tim and Veronica have proven that they like to stunt with their styles, and Veronica has partnered with subscription box brand FabFitFun to enhance her style and beauty regimen.

FabFitFun offers seasonal subscriptions to patrons who receive a box full of products related to fashion, home, beauty, wellness, and more.

Subscribers get a box four times a year featuring 6-8 full-sized products. Depending on the subscriber’s preference, the box can be customizable or full of surprise items.

Veronica shared a picture of herself posing on her couch in front of the open FabFitFun box to showcase her endorsement. Several products could be seen inside the square box decorated with cake slices.

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: The Other Way airs Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.