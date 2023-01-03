Veronica Rodriguez models flattering spandex bodysuits

Veronica Rodiguez looked stunning three times over in different colored bodysuits. Pic credit: @vepyrod/Instagram

Veronica Rodriguez, the ex-fiancee of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Tim Malcolm, has stepped into the 90 Day spotlight herself after appearing on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

The 37-year-old mom of one teen has been using her reality fame to share promotions on her Instagram account, and she looked stunning in her recent advertisement.

The Cuban beauty shared a video where she first appeared in front of a Christmas tree living room backdrop wearing skintight high-waisted jeans paired with a mauve bodysuit. She gave a twirl for the camera with a smile on her face.

Her hair was styled in soft waves with simple makeup and minimal accessories.

As Veronica clapped, the video cut to her in the same bodysuit, this time in beige, before she once again twirled and clapped to reveal herself in the figure-hugging number in dark blue. She blew a kiss to the camera to end the video.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption, Veronica touted the bodysuit as “the PERFECT bodysuit for you” and remarked that it was “only $28.99!” She said it was available on Amazon and was the best SKIMS “dupe” she’s come across. She ended her caption by saying, “The material is SUPER soft and snatches my body but it’s thin enough that I am still comfortable.”

Veronica Rodriguez endorses fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins’ lingerie brand

Veronica is big into clothing promotions, but she recently shared her go-to for intimate wear, which happens to be from 90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins’ lingerie brand, LiviRae.

In a video similar to the bodysuit ad, Veronica modeled several bras ranging from sports bras to bralettes.

In the caption, Veronica praised Molly’s brand as being versatile, saying, “From the gym to girls night out to the bedroom.”

Are Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies still together?

During the Tell All for Season 3 of The Single Life, it was revealed that Veronica was dating Jamal Menzies, the 27-year-old son of Before the 90 Days and Happily Ever After? star, Kimberly Menzies.

Both admitted that they were not exclusive, but The Single Life cast chastised the couple for Veronica liking Jamal more than he liked her, with Tiffany Franco even labeling Jamal as a “f**kboy.”

Jamal resented that notion, and since then, the pair still follow each other on Instagram, and Veronica shared photos from their first date.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.