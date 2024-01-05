Veronica and Jamal make their romance exclusive in 90 Day: The Single Life preview but fans aren’t buying it

Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies are still going strong after shocking viewers with their romance during Season 3 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All.

We’re on to a new season now, and the pair is proving the naysayers wrong — or at least they’re attempting to — by taking their relationship a step further.

Initially, Jamal didn’t want to put a label on things and was admittedly still dating other people while hooking up with Veronica.

The couple is now exclusive and has been trying to make their long-distance romance a priority, with Jamal in San Diego and Veronica living in North Carolina.

However, in a preview for Episode 2, Veronica expresses concern about their future due to Jamal’s terrible communication skills, but viewers are convinced the 27-year-old is just not into her.

Veronica Rodriguez expresses concern about being ‘hurt’ by Jamal in Episode 2 sneak peek

In the teaser for the upcoming episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica and Jamal discuss their communication issues.

During her confessional, Veronica admits that, despite their issues, being with Jamal is worth the risk.

“I want to settle down like forever, ever with someone, and I just want things to keep going well for Jamal and my relationship,” she says.

“I think it’s worth the risk, but if he hurts me, it, you know, could crush me.”

90 Day: The Single Life viewers don’t see a future for Jamal and Veronica

The preview clip of Jamal and Veronica was posted on Instagram, and 90 Day: The Single Life viewers had much to say about their relationship.

“Pretty obvious he is doing it for the paycheck and the views, once the season is over he will prob dump her,” wrote one commenter.

“I don’t think he’s as into it as she is…” reasoned someone else.

One viewer exclaimed, “He’s riding that TLC paycheck wave as long as he can….as is she! 😂.”

“Settle down?? With Jamal? Haha I wanna see this😂😂😂,” another commenter laughingly added.

The 90 Day fans weigh in. Pic credit: @90daysfinaceclip/Instagram

Viewers are not the only ones who don’t see a future between Jamal and Veronica. Her best friend, Tim Malcolm, is on the same page.

He made that very clear during the last Tell All when Veronica announced their relationship, and he has good reason to be confused by the new couple.

Veronica, who is 37, has been very vocal about wanting to settle down with someone, and Jamal, still in his twenties, seems to be on a much different path.

However, let’s watch and see if the couple can prove the naysayers wrong and make their relationship work.

Do you think there’s a chance for this couple?

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.