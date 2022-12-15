Veronica Rodriguez goes public with Jamal Menzies first date pics, 90 Day Fiance cast reacts

Veronica and Jamal revealed their romance during the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All. Pic credit: @vepyrod and @jdmzie/Instagram

Veronica Rodriguez debuted her mystery man, Jamal Menzies, during the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All, and now she’s going public with their romance on social media.

After weeks of speculation about her boyfriend in question, Jamal’s identity was revealed during Part 3 of the Tell All.

Their romance, which Veronica described as still “very new,” shocked the Tell All’s host, Shaun Robinson, and Veronica’s castmates.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Veronica shared some pics from the night she and Jamal met while she was in his hometown of San Diego.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared a carousel post which she captioned, “The night we met in San Diego #90dayfiance #90daythesinglelife #throwback.”

In the first photo, Jamal and Veronica enjoyed a flaming cocktail as they posed at their table inside a colorful and eclectic restaurant.

The new couple toasted each other with drinks in the second slide, with Jamal smiling as he looked at Veronica, who stared directly into the camera for the snap.

The 90 Day Fiance stars got playful in the third slide as Jamal placed his hands on Veronica’s head, eliciting a laugh from Veronica, who covered her mouth with one hand.

Showing off their casual date attire, the duo posed in front of a floral-printed wall. Veronica sported a cinched yellow crop top and a white skirt with a cross-shoulder bag. Jamal sported a navy blue button-down shirt paired with khaki pants and a black cross-body bag.

Jamal sweetly planted a kiss on Veronica’s head for the snap as she held his hand, which was draped around her shoulder. For the last pic, Veronica and Jamal smiled as they posed in front of the same wall, clearly looking as though they were enjoying each other’s company.

90 Day Fiance cast reacts to Veronica and Jamal’s romance

The post received plenty of love, with more than 26,000 Likes and over 2,300 comments. In the comments section, several of Veronica and Jamal’s fellow 90 Day Fiance stars showed up to gush over their new relationship.

Jamal was one of the first to comment, joking, “What happens in San Diego doesn’t stay in San Diego lmfao ❤️ such a good night.”

Veronica replied, “haha we DID get to keep it our little secret for a bit…”

Armando Niedermeier-Rubio from Seasons 2 and 3 of The Other Way was one of the first to find out about the coupling. Responding to his comment, which read, “Too cute,” Veronica wrote, “thanks 😊 I think you were the first who knew 😂”

Pic credit: @vepyrod/Instagram

Armando’s husband, Kenneth “Kenny” Niedermeier, commented, “You go guys!” while Molly Hopkins left three red-heart emojis and a heart-eyed emoji to symbolize her approval of the romance.

During the Tell All, Veronica revealed that her and Jamal’s relationship isn’t exclusive. Although Veronica admitted she isn’t dating anyone else, Jamal said that he is seeing other women. This didn’t sit well with Veronica’s ex-fiance and BFF, Tim Malcolm.

Despite the backlash, Veronica has made it clear that she’s enjoying keeping things casual and having fun for the time being.

