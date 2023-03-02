Varya Malina shares ‘shower+makeup’ transformation pictures

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Varya Malina thinks she looks very different from when she gets up in the morning to the end of her getting ready routine.

The Russian native and girlfriend of Geoffrey Paschel shared two Instagram Stories showing her transformation after a shower and makeup application.

In the first Story, Varya appeared in bed with a sour look on her face. She seemed to be barefaced except for full-looking eyelashes. Her hair was unkempt as she lay on it in bed and had part of it down one side of her head.

The second image Varya posted was a selfie from a car. Varya was smirking as her face appeared flawless, and she rocked a pink lip.

Varya’s hair was styled down and in soft waves around her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Over the image from her bed, Varya wrote, “My face when I slept 5 hours.” The caption of the picture of herself transformed read, “but shower+makeup make a HUGE difference.”

Varya Malina with and without makeup. Pic credit: @varya.malina/Instagram

Varya Malina recently showed off her gym gains for a special event

Varya knows how to go from bed to looking pretty with a shower and makeup, and she also knows how to get herself in shape.

Last year, Varya competed in a Spartan Race, and she will do it again this year.

In a recent Instagram Story, Varya appeared wearing a red sports bra and sweatpants as she flexed her ab and arm muscle gains.

She wore workout gloves and stood in front of gym equipment in Geoffrey’s home.

In the caption of her post, Varya remarked that she had just finished an upper body workout and intended to put her muscles “to work” in a Spartan Race.

Outside of her work in the home gym, Varya lives an active lifestyle and often shares content from her physical adventures, like hiking with her dog or other outdoor activities.

As a tribute to 2022, Varya shared footage from the fun she had snowboarding and other clips of traveling she’d done.

Varya has advocated for Turkey in the wake of the earthquake

Being an avid traveler, Varya has visited a lot of places. In 2022, she went to Turkey and shared a ton of Instagram Reels during her time there. She showed fans the local food, activities, and customs.

After the earthquake in Turkey last month, Varya started resharing pictures and videos she took in Turkey and urged her audience to “pay it forward” and support Turkey.

She touted Turkey as one of her favorite countries she’s visited and said she wanted to share the “historical and cultural heritage of Turkey.”

Outside of her advocation and platform of awareness for Turkey, Varya Malina does a lot of personal travel. She consistently shares montage footage from the places she visits and her opinions on those places.

Most recently, she was in Puerto Rico and shared her travel tips for the country, including flights, tours, Air BnB, and car rental suggestions.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-5 are available on Discovery+.