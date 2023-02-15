90 Day Fiance’s Varya Malina shares picture of Geoffrey Paschel in prison

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Varya Malina likes to show that she lives her best life on social media.

That often includes homages to her continued relationship with her fiance from Season 4, Geoffrey Paschel.

Geoffrey is currently serving 18 years of hard time in prison for the June 2019 assault and kidnapping of his ex-fiancee. The incident occurred just weeks before Geoffrey flew to Russia to meet Varya for the first time and film 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Varya has chosen to stick by Geoffrey’s side through his prison term. In doing so, she has moved into his home in Tenessee, while still letting fans know how Geoffrey is doing behind bars and sharing pictures of her prison visits with Geoffrey.

Outside of her relationship with Geoffrey, Varya is an extensive traveler. Through her recent Instagram Story postings, she tied her love of adventure to her longing for Geoffrey to be by her side.

She used a picture of herself having fun before a photo of herself talking to Geoffrey on the phone from prison, further commenting on her challenging circumstances.

Varya Malina shared a prison photo from a virtual meeting she had with Geoffrey Paschel

Varya used her Instagram Stories to show 90 Day Fiance fans how she communicates with Geoffrey while lamenting about being unable to be with him.

The first image Varya shared was a professional-looking shot taken of her as she sat on a giant swing in a flowy white dress.

Over the photo, she wrote, “You know I like new places and new experiences.”

The following photo was a still image from a video visit Varya had with Geoffrey. The caption she wrote for it read, “But the person I’d like to share it with is currently in prison…”

The photo showed Geoffrey smiling in black and white prison attire talking into a large phone. A smaller image of Varya appeared on the bottom right to signify that they had a video visit.

Varya Malina had a virtual visit with Geoffrey Paschel in prison. Pic credit: @varya.malina/Instagram

Varya Malina’s timeline with Geoffrey Paschel’s ex-fiancee overlap

Varya has decided to stay with Geoffrey amid his prison sentence and track record of infidelity and violence.

Geoffrey started talking to Varya in January 2019 while he was in a relationship with his ex-fiancee, who he brutally assaulted in June 2019.

In March 2019, Geoffrey proposed to his ex-fiancee while communicating with Varya. While he had open charges against him from the June 2019 attack, he went to Russia to meet Varya.

Varya’s relationship also overlaps with other women who allegedly had relationships with Geoffrey while he was with Varya. A since-deleted Instagram account, @truthaboutpaschel, brought to light the allegations of many women who claimed to have carried on a connection with Geoffrey during the time he was supposed to be together with Varya.

There were screengrabs and voice recordings of conversations Geoffrey had with four women, although the page claimed as many as 12 women came forward.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-5 are available on Discovery+.