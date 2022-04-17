Varya Malina opens up about first Geoffrey Paschel visit in prison

Varya Malina visits Geoffrey Paschel in prison. Pic credit: TLC

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days initially met Varya Malina during Season 4 when the Russia native was preparing to move to America to be with Geoffrey Paschel.

He proposed to Varya early into their relationship, however she turned him down believing the two needed more time together before making such a commitment to one another. The season ended with a second proposal which Varya did accept.

Viewers did not get another peek at the couple’s relationship, as Geoffrey’s criminal case came to light shortly after the season aired. Although their story did not get a proper conclusion, Varya is keeping fans in the loop with Geoffrey’s situation and how the two are moving forward.

Varya visits Geoffrey in prison

Earlier in the year, Geoffrey was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He was convicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call. The judge who presided over the case ruled out the possibility of parole for the former 90 Day Fiance star.

Varya, who has continued to show her support for Geoffrey since his sentencing, recently made her first visit to see him in prison. She took to her Instagram to share some details from their time together.

In her post, she stated, “The first visitation was so emotionally exhausting, but it was worth every minute nevertheless.” She shared two pictures of the couple in her post, showing them embracing one another and being affectionate.

She continued, saying, “We both had that same feeling as at the airport in Russia, when we met for the first time. I jumped and cried as he smiled and joked about hugging me like my father.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Varya says she intended to go live on social media after their visit, but she didn’t feel it was the best thing to do for her mental health. She stated she wanted to “hide to some invisible place, where no one can see or hear me and vice versa” instead.

She went on to say she got some rest and spoke with her family and friends, and in the end said, “I feel fresh, recovered and ready for the second day of my visitation.” She concluded her post by thanking fans for the support and messages they have been sending her.

What does Geoffrey’s sentence mean for Varya?

Initially, some fans may have been confused about the status of Geoffrey and Varya’s relationship. After she returned to the U.S., she began living in Florida while Geoffrey remained in Tennessee. She did, however, eventually move into his home, confirming their relationship was still intact.

The two were never officially married, so Varya’s visa status remains uncertain. While living in his Tennesse home, she assisted in selling his home in Florida and became one of his biggest supporters as he awaited trial.

Varya has not spoken about whether she will stay in America or return to her home country. She has only shared that she will continue to support Geoffrey and encourage his fans to do the same.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.