Varya Malina flexes muscles and teases fitness goal

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Varya Malina recently drew fans’ attention to her killer physique and promoted a fitness goal.

Through her social media, the 34-year-old Russian native often shows herself doing physical activities and frequently mentions her gym visits and workout sessions.

In a recent share of hers, Varya highlighted the results of her workouts.

In the Instagram Story shared with her 314,000 followers, Varya stood with a big smile and her eyes closed as she wore her hair down in waves.

Varya gave a double bicep flex pose in the photo, accentuating her muscles. Over the image, Varya wrote, “Upper body workout [green check mark emoji.]”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Varya was wearing red sweatpants and a red sports bra, also showing off her toned abs.

In another caption over the video, Varya remarked, “Can’t wait to put these muscles in work on Spartan race.” Varya previously competed in a Spartan Race and earned a completion medal.

Varya looked happy with her gym gains. Pic credit: @varya.malina/Instagram

Varya posed for the picture in front of a wooden placard hanging above a door that read, “The Paschel Family.” Varya is in a relationship with her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days costar Geoffrey Paschel, and lives in his home in Tennessee.

Geoffrey is currently serving 18 years in prison for the June 2019 assault and kidnapping of his ex-fiancee just weeks before Geoffrey went to Russia to meet Varya for the first time and shoot Season 4.

Varya Malina is an avid traveler

When Varya is not promoting her fitness, followers can find a bevy of travel content on her Instagram page.

Her most recent trip was to Puerto Rico. Varya captured a lot of footage during her “5 day getaway” and shared her experiences with 90 Day Fiance fans.

In one such post, she shared her recommendations for Puerto Rico fun and dropped “useful links” about flights, lodging, and excursions.

In 2022, Varya took a trip to Turkey and shared a lot of content during and after the holiday.

After the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Varya posted even more about her time in Turkey, sharing “the beauty and the historical and cultural heritage of Turkey.”

Varya Malina is committed to her relationship with Geoffrey Paschel

Outside of the work, Varya is doing on herself; she devotes a lot of time and energy to her relationship with Geoffrey.

Despite Geoffrey’s conviction and hearing the sentencing testimony of Geoffrey’s exes about his abuse, Varya has opted to stay with him.

Varya frequently shares videos and photo montages from when she and Geoffrey were together before his conviction. She visits him in prison, does video calls, and shares news of her communications with 90 Day Fiance fans.

Geoffrey was denied a retrial but has filed an appeal, and it looks like Varya intends to stick by his side.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-5 are available on Discovery+.