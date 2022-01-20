Varya Malina found herself ‘in trouble’ after she got her car stuck

Varya Malina shared pictures of what she had done to her car, saying she was, “in trouble.” Pic credit: TLC

Varya Malina shares a lot of personal information about herself with her 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram and she recently posted about finding herself in trouble with her vehicle.

Varya has a history of trouble with her vehicles and during her latest folly, she admitted to being a bad driver and let her followers see what she had done.

While Varya was not hurt in the single-car incident, she did appear to be embarrassed as she showed the damage and got help.

Varya Malina told 90 Day Fiance fans she was ‘in trouble’ with her vehicle

Varya shared several videos on Instagram where she described the situation she found herself in with her car.

Before showing the vehicle, Varya put the camera on herself and said, “Well, I hate to tell you but I’m in trouble. I’m a queen of bad driving and bad parking.”

She then panned over to her car and said, “One of the wheels doesn’t touch the ground.” The car appeared to be stuck on an embankment.

She did not report any injuries and her videos placed the blame for the wayward vehicle solely on herself.

Varya also shared a clip of “The rescue mission” as a pickup truck with a cable leading to the bumper of her car tried to get her car unstuck.

Varya Malina shared clips from her vehicle incident. Pic credit: @varya.malina/Instagram

Varya Malina has been marred in controversy for her relationship with Geoffrey Paschel

Varya has been advocating for her Before the 90 Days partner Geoffrey Paschel as he awaits sentencing for his aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault conviction against his ex-fiancee who he was with while in a relationship with Varya.

The violent incident took place on June 19th, 2019, just weeks before Geoffrey left to go meet Varya for the first time in Russia and film Season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

Varya has chosen to uproot her life to continue to be with Geoffrey after his guilty verdict and has taken the heavily controversial position to defend him and she continuously gets slammed for it.

Varya is now living in Geoffrey’s home in Tennessee, visits him and communicates with him in prison, and takes care of his kids and dogs.

There have also been multiple allegations that Geoffrey began relationships with other women while still being in a partnership with Varya.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will take place on February 3, 2022.

