Vanessa Guerra shared 90 Day Fiance meme poking fun at Colt Johnson and his mom

90 Day Fiance fans are well aware of Colt Johnson’s close relationship with his mother, Debbie.

Since their debut on Season 6 of the show, Colt and Debbie have been the target of many jokes that take aim at their close relationship.

It now seems that Colt’s rumored fiancee, Vanessa Guerra, is jumping on the bandwagon. Vanessa recently reshared a meme that poked fun at Colt and Debbie, along with a new mother-son duo from Season 8.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Vanessa shares meme that pokes fun at Colt and Debbie’s relationship

The meme, which was originally posted by @wvrunner80, an Instagram page known for sharing 90 Day Fiance memes, shared a meme that took a jab at Colt’s “momma’s boy” persona.

In the picture, Colt is shown sitting in a stroller being pushed by Debbie. Joining the pair is another mother-son duo that’s recently been compared to Colt and Debbie, and that’s Brandon Gibbs and his mother, Betty.

Colt’s relationship with his mom was a definite point of contention in his marriage to ex-wife, Larissa Lima. While the relationship was dramatic without Debbie’s input, adding her to the mix almost always guaranteed a fight.

Larissa wasn’t a fan of Colt’s tendency to put his mom first, and often pushed for him to pull away from her. But Colt refused, he wasn’t willing to give up his relationship with his mother for anyone.

While there’s no description or caption for the meme, it’s relatively self-explanatory.

Vanessa seemed to agree with the meme, or at least think it was humorous. She shared the meme to her Instagram Stories and tagged Colt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AHT (@wvrunner80)

Are Brandon and Betty the new Colt and Debbie?

The other mother-son duo in the meme includes 90 Day Fiance newcomers Brandon and Betty.

Featured in the newest season of the show, Brandon lives and works with his parents on their family farm. His fiancee Julia Trubkina, has recently come to join them all the way from Russia.

As they begin their 90-day journey to marriage, fans are beginning to see some similarities between Brandon’s relationship with Betty, and Colt’s relationship with Debbie.

Before Julia even made it to America, Betty had made it clear that since it’s her house, the couple must follow her rules. One of Betty’s first rules included Brandon and Julia staying in separate rooms.

Although Brandon tried to reason with his mother about their sleeping arrangements, he was ultimately trumped by the lady of the house.

If Colt is engaged to Vanessa and she’s set to join the Johnson family, here’s hoping that history isn’t set to repeat itself.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.