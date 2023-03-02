Vanessa Guerra gives update on husband Colt Johnson’s recovery after gruesome injuries

In early January 2023, Vanessa Guerra, the wife of 90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson, told fans that Colt had been in a bad accident and suffered a gruesome injury. Now, she’s given an update on Colt’s healing process.

At the time she made the announcement, Vanessa said Colt was in an accident in December 2022. She described, “Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg. Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries.”

Now, it looks like Colt is progressing well, as Vanessa shared a smiling picture of Colt posing in front of a sign for a center for trauma and fractures.

In the picture, Colt was standing upright, wearing a casual outfit with two brown boots on his feet.

A caption was added to the photo by Vanessa, saying, “Up and walking again. Still has a limp and is struggling with pain, but he’s doing great. Celebrated our 2 year anniversary yesterday. It’s been a hell of a journey.”

Vanessa did not detail what comes next for Colt on his healing journey, but in her original announcement, she said Colt would need six to eight months of recovery time and physical therapy to learn how to walk again.

Colt has been doing better since Vanessa’s last report. Pic credit: @vanessaj_702/Instagram

90 Day Fiance couple Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra live in Reno, Nevada

Colt is doing his cooperation in Reno, Nevada, where he and Vanessa moved last year.

90 Day Fiance viewers met Colt when he was on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, which premiered in late 2018. Fans learned that Colt had lived with his mother, Debbie Johnson, all his life, and the pair shared a close relationship. They lived in a rented home in Las Vegas.

Vanessa lived with Colt and Debbie before she was in a relationship with Colt and then continued to after they started dating.

However, Vanessa and Colt wanted their own space away from Debbie and moved to another place in Las Vegas before ultimately moving to Reno.

Colt and Vanessa have had rocky times in their relationship

Vanessa appears to be supporting Colt and standing by his side through his recovery, but there have been times in the recent past when they have been separated.

Vanessa and Colt got together when Colt was still in a relationship with Jess Caroline. The beginning of their relationship was then the subject of Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Vanessa struggled with Colt’s high sex drive and living under Debbie’s roof. Despite their issues, Vanessa and Colt announced they eloped at the Tell All for 90 Day: The Single Life.

During the Tell All for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, where Debbie was a cast member, Colt and Vanessa announced they were separated and had suffered a miscarriage.

Since then, they seem to be doing better, and they most recently appeared together at the Tell All for Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Discovery+.