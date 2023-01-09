Colt Johnson was in a terrible accident and his wife Vanessa Guerra detailed his recovery

Colt Johnson was badly injured. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Colt Johnson was in a serious accident that has left him hospitalized with a long road to recovery ahead of him, as his wife Vanessa Guerra reported.

Vanessa shared three different photos of Colt in the hospital. The first was of Colt lying in his hospital bed with a nervous smile giving a thumbs up. One leg was exposed and had medical tape over part of it, as his right leg was held stable by a medical contraption.

The second photo showed an upset Colt still in the hospital bed, only this time, he had a full leg brace on his right leg. The third photo was of Colt sitting down, smiling, and giving another thumb up as X-rays could be seen behind him.

In the caption of the share posted to Vanessa’s Instagram page, she talked about Colt’s injuries and recovery but not what happened regarding the accident.

She detailed, “On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg. Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She described that Colt’s bladder stopped working because of the pain meds and anesthesia, and he needed a catheter. She remarked that he was wheelchair-bound and unable to put any weight on, or bend, his right leg. Vanessa said Colt had his third surgery a few days ago to remove the hardware, and the journey has been rough for them.

Vanessa also explained that she had to move them from their second-story apartment since Colt couldn’t go up stairs and said that they were looking at six to eight months of recovery time and that physical therapy would be added to teach Colt how to walk again.

In her ending remarks, Vanessa urged, “Regardless of how you may feel about him, this has been extremely hard physically, mentally and emotionally. He could really use words of encouragement & all the support he can get. Thanks everyone. 🙂🙂.”

Colt Johnson was recently on 90 Day: The Single Life

Colt’s mom Debbie Johnson was a cast member on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life which premiered the Tell All and wrapped up last month.

Colt and Vanessa appeared at the Tell All to discuss their strained relationship with Debbie.

During the season, viewers watched Colt and Debbie butt heads about their mother-son relationship, but they left things on a good note when Debbie told Colt and Vanessa that she was moving to Canada to be with her boyfriend, Tony.

The Tell All proved to be disastrous, however, as Colt and Debbie once again had a nasty exchange that left Debbie in tears and Colt mad.

They managed to hug each other before departing the Tell All, and that’s where viewers last left off with them.

Debbie Johnson has not commented on Colt’s injury

Debbie did not comment on Vanessa’s post about Colt’s injury and recovery, and she did not issue a post of her own about her son and what he’s facing.

Debbie is active on social media, although she does not post too frequently.

Whether Debbie has visited Colt in the hospital or been able to support her son through this challenging time remains unknown.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.