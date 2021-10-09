Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder shows off new living room furniture, reveals secret play area for Hartford

Stassi let her followers in on the secrets of her new living room setup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is finding new ways to reclaim space in her home while still providing plenty of play areas for her daughter, Hartford.

Stassi, who welcomed her daughter Hartford with her husband, Beau Clark, in January of this year, has been real about her experiences with motherhood and regularly keeps her fans and followers updated on social media.

Her posts often feature baby Hartford and followers have been fortunate enough to see Hartford continue to grow right in front of their eyes despite being absent from Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules.

In a recent post on social media, Stassi shared snaps of her newest living room furniture, but also revealed the little secret hiding in the same space.

Stassi shows pics of new living room furniture and the secret behind the couch

Over on her Instagram Stories, Stassi shared some behind-the-scenes secrets hiding in her new living room decor.

In the first picture, Stassi shared a picture of their living room. The chic decor included a new coffee table, a sectional sofa, and a Halloween skeleton hanging out in the corner.

“New coffee table vibes,” she captioned the picture.

What Stassi didn’t show in the first slide was the secret hiding behind the couch. Although the new coffee table fit in perfectly with her current living room decor, it begged the question of how she would manage to pull off such a chic look when she has an almost one-year-old baby in the house.

As it turns out, the first picture was deceiving. Sure it didn’t have any toys or playthings for Hartford, and that may indicate that the picture was taken just for social media aesthetic; however, that’s not quite the case.

Instead, behind the couch, between it and a window in the room, is an entire gated-off play space for Hartford. The space is full of toys, padded floor pieces, and all the baby-friendly accessories a space needs.

“If you crouch low enough, you’d never even know, I swear,” she cheekily captioned the post.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 ratings take a hit after exit of key stars

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules got off to a rocky start. The season premiere pulled in less-than-desirable ratings, specifically amongst its key demographic age of 18-49, and an argument could be made that this is impacted by the departure of several OG Vanderpump Rules stars, including Stassi and Beau.

Stassi and her co-star Kristen Doute were both fired for accusations of racism against their former co-star Faith Stowers. The drama also led to the exit of Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

The exits didn’t end there. Just a few short months later, OG star and pot-stirring mastermind Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright also announced they wouldn’t be returning for Season 9 either.

Adding to the potential reasons for the dip in ratings is the prolonged hiatus the show incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. The global pandemic shut down the restaurant industry for months, leading to multiple obstacles for the cast and production crew.

Thankfully, the show has returned and although it’s missing some fan-favorite faces, including Stassi’s, fans can keep up with her and her little family on social media.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.