Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder misses the curves of her pregnancy body

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder misses certain aspects of her pregnancy body. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is almost ten months post-partum, and while she loves being a mom to baby Hartford, there are certain aspects of her pregnancy that she misses — specifically about her body.

Stassi announced she was expecting her first child with her then-fiance and now-husband, Beau Clark, in June of last year. And although this was an exciting time for the couple, Stassi’s pregnancy was almost overshadowed by her recent firing from the hit Bravo show over racist-driven drama between herself, Kristen Doute, and their co-star Faith Stowers.

Despite the drama, Stassi and Beau celebrated her pregnancy and welcomed baby Hartford in January of this year.

Stassi has bounced back and is fitting into her favorite clothes once again. However, she recently took to social media sharing that there is one specific attribute that she really misses about her pregnant body.

Stassi admits she misses being pregnant for a very specific reason

Over on Instagram, Stassi shared a picture from her maternity shoot while she was pregnant with Hartford. The post included a picture of Stassi standing to the side, with her hand cradling her growing baby bump.

She wore a fitted, black, long-sleeved dress, and her beautiful blonde locks cascaded over her shoulders.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The picture is beautiful; however, it’s the caption that really steals the post.

“Sometimes I really miss being pregnant,” Stassi wrote. “and then I realize that I also miss that I finally had a booty. That butt is long gone at this point.”

There’s no denying that Stassi’s body was and is beautiful, but it seems she misses the extra curves provided by her pregnancy.

Stassi and Beau share experiences with Hartford on social media

Stassi and Beau won’t be a part of the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules cast. Thankfully, they’re both still active on social media and often share updates on their lives, including experiences with Hartford.

Most recently, Stassi and Beau made their first family trip to Universal Studios where it seemed that Hartford’s parents had more fun than she did. She was hilariously unimpressed by the day.

Hartford was the first baby born during the first Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Stassi’s former co-stars Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay also welcomed their first children within the first four months of the year.

Vanderpump Rules fans won’t see the four babies together during Season 9 since both Stassi and Brittany are no longer a part of the cast. But thankfully, the mommas have remained in contact and even spent some time together recently, bringing all of the little ones together for the first time.

It isn’t all sad news though. Since Lala and Scheana are both current Vanderpump Rules cast members, the VPR audience will see Lala’s daughter, Ocean, and Scheana’s daughter, Summer Moon, throughout the new season.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.