Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark step out for magical date night

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, took a night away from baby Hartford for a mom and dad only date night.

The couple, who welcomed daughter Hartford in January of this year, took the opportunity to enjoy each other’s company by heading for a magical meal and drinks at Hollywood’s The Wizard’s Den.

And considering that Halloween is one of Stassi’s favorite holidays, it only seems fitting that the couple would make the most of the fall season during their date.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark step out for date night

Over on Stassi’s Instagram Stories, she shared several snaps and videos from their date.

Before stepping out, Stassi posted a picture of her and Beau taking a mirror selfie, showing off their date night outfits. While Beau went with a more casual look of jeans and vans, Stassi stepped it up with a black mini-dress, and brown, knee-high leather boots.

“Date night, but… the boots [heart eye emoji],” Stassi wrote.

In the next Story, Stassi posed for a solo mirror selfie and captioned, “I’m feeling like gen z would approve.”

As they finally made their way to the bar, Stassi shared that the aesthetic of the establishment was very much her “vibe.”

During their date, the couple enjoyed drinks like butterbeer and a cocktail served out of a cauldron with dry ice.

At one point, Stassi shared that Beau referred to her as “Malfoy’s father,” a direct reference to the Harry Potter films.

Stassi Schroeder jokes baby Hartford is ‘on brand’ when it comes to Halloween

In another set of Instagram Stories, Stassi shared a sweet clip of Hartford sitting on the floor of their home, making grunting and admittedly haunting growling noises.

As Hartford continued to make the silly sounds, Stassi captured it on video and captioned, “She’s definitely on brand.” Which makes sense considering how much Stassi loves Halloween.

Recently, Stassi shared footage of her Halloween decorations on social media and gave her fans and followers an inside look into her favorite spooky time of year.

The house was adorned with skeletons, cobwebs, and she even went so far as to swap out her usual staircase photos with what look to be haunted photographs.

She captioned the video, “My house was meant for this filter & I’ve never been more proud.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.