Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder didn’t ‘take people down’ when she was fired, says she could have

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder recently claimed that several of her former co-stars were “lucky” she chose not to take them down with her after being fired in 2020.

Stassi was amongst a lengthy list of Pump Rules personalities who were let go from the franchise after allegations of racially insensitive incidents took place. The list also included her OG co-star and friend Kristen Doute. The pair was fired for the same incident which included wrongly reporting their former castmate Faith Stowers to police.

During a recent chat with the Skinny Confidential Him and Her podcast, Stassi revealed that she did some of her co-stars a favor by not throwing them under the bus when she received her consequences.

While speaking to the podcast’s hosts, Stassi shared that although she had the support of the majority of the cast, along with several of the show’s producers, she also teased that she held information that could have landed her other co-stars in hot water as well.

“Everyone was pretty supportive [after I was fired],” Stassi shared. “I mean the cast members I’m friends with, everyone was there, I mean they witnessed… Lots of other people were a part of what went down. There were more people involved in ‘the incident’ that I was fired for.”

She continued to state that despite their ability to reveal more names involved in the Faith Stowers incident, Stassi and Kristen decided to rise above it and protect their friends.

“And Kristen and I, obviously we were not gonna take people down with us. So we were like ‘Lucky you guys, those of you who didn’t get called out for this,'” she continued.

Stassi concluded by adding that she believes several co-stars remained “kind” because they knew she took one for the team.

“So everyone was pretty kind because I think they were feeling lucky that they didn’t, that they still had a job,” she said.

Stassi says producers ‘pleaded’ with the network to let her stay on the show

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lisa Vanderpump weighed in on Stassi and Kristen’s firing and admitted she would have preferred to “chastise” them on the show throughout Season 9 instead of firing them.

Stassi also acknowledged her firing in her new book Off With My Head where she wrote that her real issue with Faith Stowers had nothing to do with race, but instead was all about her anger at learning Faith had slept with Jax Taylor’s then-girlfriend, now-wife, Brittany Cartwright.

She noted that more than one producer “pleaded with Bravo” not to let them go. However, that wasn’t enough to save their jobs.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.