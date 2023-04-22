Vanderpump Rules sneak peek: Scandoval theories begin

Vanderpump Rules has exploded since news broke in March that Tom Sandoval cheated on his long-time girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their costar Raquel Leviss.

When the scandal, now known as Scandoval, broke, cameras immediately began rolling again on Season 10 to capture the aftermath.

It’s been weeks of fans watching and waiting to see the cheating drama unfold on-screen.

A sneak peek at Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 12 teases the Scandoval episodes are beginning.

While the actual reveal of the affair and aftermath likely won’t happen until the last couple of episodes, rumors are beginning to swirl about Sandoval and Raquel.

Plus, Sandvoal hints at cracks in his relationship with Ariana.

Katie and Lala discuss The Abbey rumor

The morning after Lala Kent’s birthday party finds Katie Mahoney having a hair of the dog as she deals with a massive hangover.

Lala stops by Katie’s apartment to chat about the evening, which quickly turns to Raquel and Sandoval. The latter was defending Raquel amid the backlash over her making out with Garcelle Beauvais’ married/separated son Oliver.

It’s then that Katie spills that James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, brought up seeing Raquel and Sandoval at The Abbey together alone at 1 a.m. In a confessional, Katie admits it grabbed her attention that they were alone. She also alluded to killing Sandoval if he ever cheated on Ariana.

The two ladies begin to question what’s really going on as something seems not right.

The Toms talk

Sandoval and Tom Schwartz meet up for a little guy time at a food truck, where of course, Raquel is brought up. Schwartz admits to feeling like Raquel has her eye on someone else, another nod to Scandoval coming.

Then the Tom’s chat turns to Schwartz asking about Sandoval’s relationship with Ariana. One sentence has Sandoval talking about fertilizing Ariana’s frozen eggs.

The subject quickly changes to Sandoval, expressing frustration with Ariana for coming at him. A flip of the script shows a flashback to the pool party where she goes, “I’m not doing the Tom against the girls’ thing.”

Sandoval alludes to her never seeing his side of things, with a confessional where he expresses his hurt over Ariana thinking he’s “dumb or annoying.” This prompts Sandoval to ask if he and Ariana are right for each other.

There’s definitely a shift coming as Vanderpump Rules Season 10 gears up for the final episodes focusing on Scandoval and the reunion show to follow.

If the sneak peek is any indication, the rest of the Vanderpump Rules season is going to be so good, and fans are going to have a lot to say about each episode.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.