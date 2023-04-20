Jeffrey Dean Morgan admits Vanderpump Rules obsession as he follows and comments on Scandoval

Vanderpump Rules has reached new heights since news of the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss broke last month.

Being dubbed “Scandoval,” it’s become known all over, including among actors in Hollywood.

During a Supernatural panel with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jensen Ackles, the two revealed they had seen the hit Bravo show.

Jeffrey watches with his wife, Hilarie Burton, and Jensen admits he has seen it. He wasn’t as impressed with it, though.

And as Jeffrey explained he “loves” Vanderpump Rules, he also mentioned Scandoval, saying, “Have you seen Scandoval? F*** me!”

It was clear that he was invested in the drama, much like the rest of the Bravo viewers who have been searching for Easter eggs since the news went public.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals Vanderpump Rules is the one show he watches with Hilarie Burton

Interestingly enough, Jeffrey Dean Morgan admitted to the crowd that he and his One Tree Hill star wife, Hilarie Burton, watch the show together.

He hasn’t seen an episode of OTH, but he’s all in regarding Scandoval.

Vanderpump Rules and Scandoval have brought several people together to share their opinions. With the recent “spicy” events, even Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are in on the action.

What is Scandoval?

Scandoval is a term that was coined after Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval was involved in a massive scandal.

He had been having an affair with costar and good friend Raquel Leviss, behind his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Ariana Madix’s, back.

It became an overnight sensation when news broke, and as more details emerged, the situation continued to blow up in the following weeks.

Tom and Ariana have been together for nearly a decade, own a home together, and have built a brand together, and all of it was tested when his affair went public.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is highly anticipated. It was filmed a few weeks ago and will air toward the end of May or early June. Questions will be answered, and confrontations will be had.

Where things remain between Tom and Raquel is still being determined. They were reportedly at a retreat over the weekend, and Tom called out Miraval for mocking the situation, but Raquel has seemingly gone quiet.

With stars like Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton on the Scandoval train, the ratings will likely continue to rise as word spreads.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.