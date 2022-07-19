Isle of the Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares script for pilot episode

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan in Episode 14 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Isle of the Dead is an upcoming spinoff series set in the same world as The Walking Dead. It will feature Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who are currently starring in the original series.

Alongside them will be Gaius Charles in the role of Perlie Armstrong. This character has been described as both confident and ruthless.

The new series will take place in Manhattan in New York City, but very little else has been shared regarding the new series beyond these scant details.

Now, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has shared an image on his official Instagram account of his script for the Isle of the Dead pilot episode.

The image shows the script’s first page, which is printed on pink paper. Morgan’s name is printed diagonally across the script, giving no doubt about who it belongs to.

It also confirms that production has already started on the new TV show and that filming is most likely underway.

New details are shared for Isle of the Dead

While Morgan has been very careful not to give away any clues regarding what will happen in the first episode of Isle of the Dead, the front page of the script does confirm it is for the pilot episode of Season 1.

In addition to this, we now know that Episode 1 is written by Eli Jorne and that Loren Yaconelli is listed as the director.

“Here we go,” Morgan wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

What we know so far about Isle of the Dead

As mentioned above, there has been very little information given out by AMC regarding the upcoming spinoff series.

As pointed out by Collider, Isle of the Dead is a miniseries, indicating that it will be a limited-run series, just like The Walking Dead: World Beyond was.

When it was first announced, the following synopsis was given for Isle of the Dead.

“The Walking Dead [spinoff series] sees Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.”

This new series confirms that Negan and Maggie will survive Season 11 of The Walking Dead but gives no reason as to why the pair might be traveling together, considering their past history. Unfortunately, we don’t know yet if Young Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) will be with them.

It can also be gleaned from what is known about Perlie Armstrong that they most likely meet him when they reach Manhattan.

Perlie is also described as being motivated by his love for his family, so it is possible that he and Maggie could end up being friends as they both are dedicated to their families.

However, viewers will likely have to wait a little longer to find out more about this new series now that filming has only just begun.

Isle of the Dead will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.