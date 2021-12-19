Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay recreates adorable photos with Summer Moon while in Hawaii

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay shared sweet snaps of herself and her daughter Summer Moon while vacationing in Hawaii. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

After a long season filled with personal drama, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is ready to move on and have some fun. And what better way to do that than by heading to Hawaii with her fiance, Brock Davies, and their daughter, Summer Moon?

The family of three recently made the trip to Hawaii, and while they were there spending time with family and friends, Scheana took the time to recreate a couple of maternity pictures. But this time, instead of cradling her pregnant baby bump, Scheana was holding Summer Moon in her arms.

Scheana Shay recreates maternity pictures with Summer Moon while vacationing in Hawaii

Taking to her Instagram, Scheana shared two new snaps of herself and her 8-month-old daughter Summer Moon.

In the first shot, Scheana wore a coral pink bikini with a lace white bathing suit cover while Summer wore an adorable pink and pineapple print one-piece.

Both Scheana and Summer also wore floral crowns as they smiled at the camera.

The second shot was similar to the first, as Scheana stared adoringly at Summer while holding her close.

But it was the last shot that brought the photo set full circle as Scheana re-shared a picture from her famous maternity shoot that the couple had done prior to Summer’s birth in April.

“Aloha 🌺 it’s been so magical coming back to the place where we last were with @summermoon in my belly! Recreated some magic with @denison_photography 🌸,” Scheana captured the post.

Brock Davies shares memories with Scheana and Summer Moon while in Hawaii

Scheana wasn’t the only one to document their Hawaii vacation. In fact, Scheana’s fiance Brock Davies also shared his own post with Summer Moon.

In his sweet post to his own Instagram, Brock captioned the picture, “Your smile is everything.”

Brock didn’t have an easy go in the most current season of Vanderpump Rules. He found himself at odds and in several confrontations with co-star Lala Kent as the season has unfolded.

Lala’s greatest gripe with Brock was learning that he hadn’t seen or spoken to his two other children in over four years. However, Brock has stated that he’s dedicated to making sure he doesn’t repeat the mistakes of his past.

“Obviously, I just want to make sure you guys understand I have a history. But I’ve learned from all my mistakes I’ve made,” he told his Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

“The person I am today isn’t that person I was ten years ago,” he admitted to SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.