Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss moves out of shared home with James Kennedy

Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are looking for a clean break it seems after announcing the end of their engagement.

The former couple, whose five-year relationship could easily be described as tumultuous, has presented as a united front so far. Each took to their respective Instagram accounts to confirm that they had indeed decided to end their relationship.

And now it seems Raquel is taking the split one step further by moving out of her shared home with James.

The 26-year-old recently shared snippets from this monumental occasion on her social media and it looks like she’s got some good support in place while she makes these transitions.

Raquel Leviss moves out of shared home with James Kennedy after revealing the end of their engagement

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Raquel shared two short videos documenting her current moving situation.

In the first video, Raquel films the open bay of a U-haul truck filled with boxes and home decor, including plants. Her dad then pops up the ramp to collect more boxes.

In the second video clip, Raquel closes the sliding door of a storage locker, presumably where all her belongings will stay until she’s able to get settled elsewhere.

The video included the joking caption, “As my dad says… my new home.”

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy’s love story is still playing out in Vanderpump Rules Season 9

Season 9 kicked off with James’ elaborate plans for his proposal to Raquel. Enlisting the help of his friend Tom Sandoval, James planned (and successfully executed) his proposal plans by replicating the former couple’s favorite music festival, Coachella.

At the time, Raquel shared that she had a feeling that James would propose while they were on the trip to Palm Springs with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars. And the devil was in the details.

“That’s when I saw the baby pink iconic Coachella arch balloons… all the little details were so me… a strawberry margarita being served at the catering truck, aerial performers, a cute little photo booth set up [shooting star emoji] all of my favorite things,” she wrote in an Instagram post shortly after the episode premiered.

But their love wasn’t built to last. The couple released identical Instagram statements announcing their split.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore,” the statement read. “We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.