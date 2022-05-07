Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Vanderpump shares her ‘worries’ for James Kennedy

Lisa Vanderpump opened up about her “worries” for James Kennedy. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules boss Lisa Vanderpump has always been closely involved with the lives of her SUR staff throughout the years. Her involvement and care for her co-stars throughout the seasons hasn’t waned as they’ve moved on to bigger and better opportunities outside the walls of her famous restaurant.

One star that Lisa has continuously had a soft spot for is James Kennedy. James has remained transparent about his struggles with alcoholism and many of his most outrageous moments have played out in the show’s various seasons.

However, James ultimately decided to sober up when his then-girlfriend Raquel gave him the ultimatum that either her get sober, or their relationship was over. This helped James make a change and seek out sobriety.

And while it seemed that James’ life was on an upwards trajectory, it began to unwind when his five-year relationship with Raquel ended. While speaking to Us Weekly, Lisa shared her worries for James post-breakup and despite his newest relationship with girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

Lisa Vanderpump says she ‘worries’ for James and his sobriety post-breakup

While speaking to the outlet, Lisa opened up about James and Raquel’s past relationship.

“I thought Raquel was always very good for James. So, that always worries me because I think he hasn’t had the boundaries that he needs really to — I think it’s a process of — we’ll see,” she shared.

She also admitted that she hasn’t had the chance to check in with James recently as she’s attempted to heal from her recent horse-riding accident.

“I haven’t seen him that much. Honestly I haven’t been in touch with him as much as I normally am because I’ve been kind of laid up,” she added.

James Kennedy reportedly broke two years of sobriety while DJing in Atlantic City

Lisa’s worries may not be misplaced. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, James was reportedly seen drinking while DJing an event in Atlantic City, NJ. If their claims are valid, that would mean James has broken over two years of sobriety.

According to an eyewitness who spoke with In Touch, “He was super drunk.”

The source also claimed that James exhibited erratic behavior by running around the venue and demanding an increase to his security.

“[Kennedy] ran in and out of the venue multiple times when he didn’t get his way — management had to reel him in. He was drinking, and did not care about how he acted,” they claimed.

“At one point he was calling for security, because he was upset there wasn’t enough security around him, and at another point he was screaming for a water,” they added. “At one point he was calling for security, because he was upset there wasn’t enough security around him, and at another point he was screaming for a water.”

According to that same report, James’ rep claimed he was simply frustrated because he was missing equipment for his DJ set.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.