Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney dishes on calling Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s relationship ‘creepy’

Katie Maloney hasn’t exactly been subtle when it comes to her opinions on her husband Tom Schwartz’s friendship with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval — and Season 9 hasn’t helped.

As Vanderpump Rules viewers know, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were in the midst of some monumental changes this season. Not only were they getting TomTom, the bar they run with SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump, back up and running after lockdown, but they have also ventured out to open another bar without the esteemed restauranteur.

Although the new bar was an exciting challenge for the co-stars, they ran into serious roadblocks when Katie made it known that she wanted to be involved in some capacity. And when Schwartz failed to stand up for her when Sandoval pushed back at her ideas, Katie was less than thrilled and went so far as to call the Toms’ friendship “creepy.”

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Katie revealed how she feels looking back at the harsh comments.

Katie Maloney dishes on calling Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandova’s relationship ‘creepy’

While speaking to Andy Cohen, Katie took fan questions and one, in particular, questioned, “Do you regret saying Sandoval likes to dress Schwartz up as his doll and calling their bond ‘creepy?'”

Katie didn’t mince her words and responded, “No regrets at all.”

“Zero regrets,” she added.

Katie called Tom Sandoval out for his mistreatment of Tom Schwartz, said ‘he’s not your little puppet’

Since Sandoval and Katie haven’t been seeing eye-to-eye, the two attempted to smooth the waters in a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules. However, the discussion quickly went south as Sandoval pushed the narrative that it was only thanks to him that Schwartz was bringing in as much money as he did.

“I worked my a** off to create business opportunities for both of us,” Sandoval told Katie. “I made you [$] 20 grand, at least. … Amazon, for club appearances ….And guess what? I have another [$] 15 grand coming at the end of the week for your household.”

Naturally, Katie didn’t sit back and allow Sandoval to take credit for everything that he and Schwartz had accomplished together, but he pushed on.

“I want to be a duo! That’s why we wear the same outfits!” he told her.

“It’s creepy,” Katie shot back. “He’s not your little puppet. You want to dress him up… your little Barbie doll, put in your sidecar.”

.The discussion ended without resolve and Katie and Sandoval are bound to butt heads throughout the remainder of the season.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.