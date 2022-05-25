Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney admits ‘I’ve been on a date’ since split from Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney admits she’s been on a date since her March split from husband Tom Schwartz. Pic credit:

Katie Maloney has started dipping her toes back into the dating pond following her split from her husband, and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Tom Schwartz.

The 35-year-old has remained open about her impending divorce from Tom, including how difficult and painful the decision was to end their marriage. However, now Katie is working on moving on from her previous relationship and trying to open herself up again.

In a recent conversation with Bachelor Nation’s Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young, Katie revealed that although she may not be ready for a new relationship just yet, she has taken steps to put herself out there.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney reveals she’s been on a date since split from Tom Schwartz

While appearing on The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Katie sat down for a chat with co-hosts Becca and Michelle where she shared what’s been happening most recently in her dating life.

Katie admitted she’s “not trying to, like, get a boyfriend,” however, she is enjoying “going out and, like, flirting.”

“I’ve been, like, on a date,” she added. “To me, it’s just, like, fun.”

Katie also revealed that her current dating strategy includes only choosing to meet people in real life and avoiding the dating app world.

“No apps…at least for, like, right now. I don’t know, they freak me out,” she confessed. “By the time I was dating Tom, that was pre-apps.”

She continued, “I’d rather go to places that I like to hang out and I enjoy, and imagine that would be the company that I, like, want to be in.”

Katie admits she was ‘hesitant’ to end her marriage after over a decade with Tom

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie recently admitted she hesitated before pulling the trigger on ending her marriage. Ultimately, Katie shared that she didn’t enter into her marriage with the expectation that she would eventually end up divorced.

“I didn’t marry this person because I ultimately wanted to get a divorce,” she said during an appearance on Dear Media’s Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford podcast. “We were at one point trying to start a family. That was a goal of ours together…but then I’m also thinking, ‘What have I done for myself in this? What am I getting out of this? Are my needs being met?'”

Ultimately, Katie knew she needed to prioritize herself, and that meant walking away from all the love and time she’d invested in her relationship.

Now that she’s officially filed for divorce, Katie can re-focus on herself and figure out what it is she’s seeking from a partner. And with Vanderpump Rules being renewed for another season, there’s a chance viewers will watch this next journey unfold onscreen.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.