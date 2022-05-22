Katie Maloney says she was ‘hesitant’ to end marriage to Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney admitted she was hesitant to end her marriage to Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney has remained transparent about her impending divorce from her husband, Tom Schwartz. Recently, Katie opened up even further and revealed she was “hesitant” to walk away from her marriage.

The You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host has maintained that despite being the one to end their marriage, she didn’t make the decision lightly. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Katie has said the decision to walk away after over 12 years together was an immensely “painful” one.

In a recent conversation while appearing on Dear Media’s Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford podcast, Katie revealed she was hesitant to leave but knew it was something she had to do for herself.

Katie Maloney reveals it was tough to finally walk away from her marriage to Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz

While speaking on the podcast, Katie revealed she struggled to keep their impending divorce a secret after rumors began swirling online. After discussing it with Tom, the former couple agreed it was time to go public with their decision, and they ended up releasing separate posts on Instagram explaining their time as a couple had come to an end.

Katie also shared her hesitancy to leave her marriage. After stating she had gotten her “s**t together” in order to make her marriage work, when things started to get rocky with Tom she didn’t want to simply give up after the work she had put into their relationship.

“I didn’t marry this person because I ultimately wanted to get a divorce,” she said. “We were at one point trying to start a family. That was a goal of ours together…but then I’m also thinking, What have I done for myself in this? What am I getting out of this? Are my needs being met?”

As it turns out, the answer to Katie’s internal questions was no, her needs were not being met in her marriage to Tom.

Katie admits to feeling ‘insecure’ and as though she came in ‘last’ place when it came to Tom’s priorities

Katie further elaborated that she was left feeling insecure because it didn’t seem as though Tom was prioritizing her or their marriage.

“My confidence had suffered and I felt very insecure,” she shared.

Katie continued, “I felt like I was coming last in the relationship and in his life. I felt like he was choosing everyone else in the room and in his life before me,”

Despite this pain, and the eventual news that they were calling it quits, Katie also added that she and Tom remain friends.

“We still do things together,” Katie confirmed. “We have some of the same group of friends and we have dogs that we’re gonna split custody of…he’s family to me, and I’m always going to love him, so our friendship is very important to both of us.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.