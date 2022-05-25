Vanderpump Rules: Followers push Lala Kent to reconsider latest cosmetic procedure

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent was issued several warnings from her followers about the risks associated with her planned breast augmentation. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Lala Kent’s followers aren’t about to let her go under the knife without seriously considering all the risks associated with her latest plastic surgery plans. The Vanderpump Rules star recently shared a sponsored post on social media where she sat alongside the plastic surgeon and discussed the plans for her upcoming surgery.

Although Lala has been planning her breast augmentation surgery for months now, she had to postpone the original date in April and is working on setting a new surgery date.

In the meantime, Lala took the opportunity to keep her fans and followers up to date and made a little cash with the sponsored post.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shares sponsored post ahead of plastic surgery

Taking to her Instagram, Lala shared the sponsored post, which included video footage of her looking over the brochure and checking out the available implant options.

Conducting a voiceover for the video, Lala explained to her 1.7 million followers the reasoning behind choosing the particular brand of implant she’d selected.

“I did a lot of research when I was looking for what breast implants to choose,” she stated. As she investigated the different brands, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder noted she selected this particular brand “because of their commitment to long term safety.”

“That was huge for me, especially now that I have a kid,” she added.

Lala also advertised the marketed perks of the implants. According to the mom of one, the brand she chose boasts the “lowest complication rates” and comes with a “twenty year warranty” as opposed to the standard ten year warranty with other implants.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite Lala’s enthusiasm for the procedure, several of her followers weren’t swayed by her words and urged Lala to reconsider the surgery, given the high risks.

Lala Kent’s followers warn her against the plastic surgery procedure

As is common with Lala’s Instagram posts, followers flocked to the comment section to weigh in with their opinions on her choice and several warned she should reconsider.

“Please reconsider,” one follower wrote. “I just had mine removed! Please research breast implant illness before promoting this.”

Pic credit: @givethemlala/Instagram

Another shared her own experience from breast augmentation surgery and wrote, “I hope down the road you don’t develop BII [Breast Implant Illness] like myself and thousands of other women have developed [two broken heart emojis]”

Pic credit: @givethemlala/Instagram

Yet another user practically begged Lala to avoid the surgery and pointed out that she’s already “perfect.”

“Girl, DONT DO IT. I had BII and have learned so much about it since. TONS of women had NO symptoms until after their replacement set was put in!! Seriously don’t do it. You are perfect.”

Pic credit: @givethemlala/Instagram

Another follower chose a softer approach and encouraged Lala to embrace her body in its natural state to avoid serious complications altogether.

“There is no implant that is actually safe,” the user commented. She continued to share that if she were in Lala’s shoes, she would remove the implants, undergo a breast lift surgery, and “enjoy your cute body the way it is.”

Pic credit: @givethemlala/Instagram

Although many reached out and offered support to Lala, she has yet to indicate any hesitation in her choice to go under the knife and create the chest of her dreams. And considering she’s previously spoken out about her plans, especially following her split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett, it seems likely Lala will follow through.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.