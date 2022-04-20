Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent plans breast augmentation surgery to ‘celebrate’ book

Lala Kent reveals her plans for breast augmentation surgery following the paperback release of her book Give Them Lala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently revealed she’s planning on getting a boob job to celebrate her book’s milestone.

The mother of one decided the best way to honor the new paperback release of her hit book Give Them Lala was to modify and improve her body.

While appearing on Monday’s episode of Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Lala shared her plans to go under the knife.

While speaking to podcast host David Yontef, Lala elaborated on her celebratory plans, revealing she’ll be “down for a little bit” to recover. Still, she plans to give her book the respect it deserves.

“…the second that I’m up and at ’em, I will be taking my new boobs out to celebrate my national bestseller book,” she shared.

According to Lala, through her surgery, she hopes to achieve the fuller look her breasts had while she was pregnant with her daughter Ocean.

“I’ve wanted them redone for a while, and then when I was pregnant, oh my gosh, they were so huge and amazing!” she noted. “Other moms told me, ‘That baby’s gonna suck the life outta them.'”

Although Lala says she’s not unhappy with her breasts and referred to them as “cute,” she clarified they “sit a little differently” since giving birth to Ocean last March.

“I’m just ready to get them up there, maybe a little bigger. I’m gonna get my groove back,” she added.

Lala previously expressed her interest in going under the knife

This most recent interview isn’t the first time Lala has indicated that she’d like to alter her body.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala previously shared that she was planning to have the procedure completed but clarified she was doing it for herself and not because of her recent split from film producer Randall Emmett.

“By the sound of it, it may sound like I’m getting my boobs done for men, but it’s getting my boobs done for me,” she told listeners during an episode of her Give Them Lala podcast.

She explained she loved her pregnancy chest, “[they] were massive, and I loved them.”

At the time, Lala also stated she wasn’t quite ready to take the leap and go under the knife. However, it now seems the success of her book has reignited Lala’s motivation to increase her confidence.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.